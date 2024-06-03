PoliticsDonald TrumpFox Newseric trump

Eric Trump Claims Black Voters Are Turning To His Dad 'In Spades'

Critics slammed the son of the former president over his claim -- and his choice of words.
Ed Mazza
Eric Trump, son of Donald Trump, claimed his father’s conviction on 34 felony charges last week is making “certain segments” of the population more likely to vote for him.

“For the first time, they realize that the system’s coming down, that he’s the victim, he’s the victim that oftentimes some of their communities were,” he told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on Sunday. “You see them swinging. Look at the African-American vote, right? That’s swinging over to Donald Trump in spades.”

He said independent, Hispanic and youth voters are also swinging toward his father.

Trump’s critics aren’t buying it ― and they couldn’t believe his choice of words:

