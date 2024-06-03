Eric Trump Claims Black Voters Are Turning To His Dad 'In Spades'

Eric Trump, son of Donald Trump, claimed his father’s conviction on 34 felony charges last week is making “certain segments” of the population more likely to vote for him.
“For the first time, they realize that the system’s coming down, that he’s the victim, he’s the victim that oftentimes some of their communities were,” he told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on Sunday. “You see them swinging. Look at the African-American vote, right? That’s swinging over to Donald Trump in spades.”
He said independent, Hispanic and youth voters are also swinging toward his father.
Trump’s critics aren’t buying it ― and they couldn’t believe his choice of words:
Sorry, spades? https://t.co/n2qv57uWZr— Heather Thomas (@HeatherThomasAF) June 2, 2024
*in spades* https://t.co/nR1PHYRGSi— G O L D I E. (@goldietaylor) June 2, 2024
Interesting choice of words. https://t.co/OdGieStFKa pic.twitter.com/a3cZKKKwGr— MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) June 2, 2024
Oh, no he di’n’t. https://t.co/D9FWX9TvOA— Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) June 2, 2024
“In spades?” Seriously? https://t.co/8mmcxyWM5e— Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) June 2, 2024
The Trumps: celebrating three generations of absolute unmitigated unhidden racism— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) June 2, 2024
Even in a family whose members have hate for POC in their hearts (and absolutely nothing but scar tissue in their heads) @EricTrump remains the champ https://t.co/JRPrUzx72o
"spades" https://t.co/DU1ExJ41OI pic.twitter.com/pRGle7dR6H— gg 🙊🙈🙉 (@gina_goldberg) June 2, 2024
In. Spades. https://t.co/RaVvipz6Ri— Ragnarok Lobster 🐺 (@eclecticbrotha) June 3, 2024
Um, what now? https://t.co/uybU7G8xG8— Robert X George (@RobGeorge) June 2, 2024
Holy cow https://t.co/MXav4A6fIG— Devin Nunes’ cow 🐮 (@DevinCow) June 2, 2024
Wrong.— Aaron D. Ford (@AaronDFordNV) June 2, 2024
And maybe don’t use “spade” when referencing Black Americans. #KnowYourAudience https://t.co/MRUOIszQ9y
1. Your daddy is not a victim— Andrew—Author of America Rises On Substack (@AmoneyResists) June 3, 2024
2. Your daddy is not becoming any more popular (or less unpopular) with black people
3. You just used a racial slur for African-Americans while attempting to speak for all of the them AND lying about them “swinging over their support” to your daddy https://t.co/pTZhUQiQw8
It takes a clueless Trump to claim that African-American voters are swinging over to Donald Trump "in spades." https://t.co/1twnx719en— Clyde Haberman (@ClydeHaberman) June 2, 2024
So, the son of the man who went after the "Central Park Five" now thinks Daddy has a lot in common with the African American community. https://t.co/m96VBkHqoM— Paula Marie (@PaulaEquine) June 2, 2024
Fox brings in their expert on the black community to weigh in on what they think.— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 2, 2024
“In spades” https://t.co/CyJleL5Fax
"in spades" huh? https://t.co/8dclz2DMhb pic.twitter.com/cjDyPmqv5T— Sir Humphrey 🇺🇦 (@bdquinn) June 2, 2024
