Eric Trump Says Employee At Chicago Cocktail Bar Spit On Him

Eric Trump, the second eldest son of President Donald Trump, said an employee at a swanky cocktail bar in Chicago spit on him while he was visiting the venue Tuesday night.

“It was purely a disgusting act by somebody who clearly has emotional problems,” Eric Trump told right-wing website Breitbart News.

The incident took place around 8:30 p.m. at the Aviary in the city’s West Loop neighborhood, NBC 5 Chicago reported, citing multiple unidentified sources.

Trump, the executive vice president of the Trump Organization, was eating dinner at the upscale cocktail lounge when a waitress approached him and spit on him, a source at the Trump Organization told HuffPost.

U.S. Secret Service agents and Chicago police officers reportedly took the woman into custody for roughly two hours. She was released after Eric Trump decided not to press charges, the source said.

Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi confirmed to HuffPost that officers were on the scene, but referred questions to the Secret Service, the lead agency on the case, since the incident involved a federal protectee.

CPD was on scene and assisting the United States Secret Service with a law enforcement matter. Any and all inquiries regarding a federal protectee must be directed to the Secret Service. https://t.co/ecq5TaMiQ0 — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) June 26, 2019

Further details about the employee were not immediately available. The Aviary and the White House did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s requests for comment. The Secret Service declined to comment.

Eric Trump told Breitbart News he believes the act was politically motivated.

“For a party that preaches tolerance, this once again demonstrates they have very little civility,” he said. “When somebody is sick enough to resort to spitting on someone, it just emphasizes a sickness and desperation and the fact that we’re winning.”

He tweeted pictures from his Chicago trip hours after the alleged confrontation.

Always love visiting ⁦@TrumpChicago⁩! It is one of the most beautiful buildings in the world! ⁦@TrumpHotels⁩ pic.twitter.com/vr60sbbb07 — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) June 26, 2019

The Aviary’s co-owner, Nick Kokonas, made headlines in January when he took a jab at the White House’s fast-food buffet celebrating Clemson University’s national championship football team.

“I’m personally inviting the Clemson Tigers team and coaches to Chicago to experience what an actual celebration dinner should be,” Kokonas, who also co-owns Chicago’s Michelin three-star eatery Alinea, said at the time. “I’m not joking.”

Several of the president’s allies have been harassed or confronted over their political ties while dining out, including then-White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and senior White House aide Kellyanne Conway.