Twitter Users Burn Eric Trump For Calling Impeachment Hearing 'Boring'

The first public impeachment hearing for President Donald Trump is definitely a major moment in American history, but don’t tell that to the president’s son Eric Trump or White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham.
Both Trump’s second-born son and his third press secretary took to Twitter on Wednesday to criticize the hearing, with acting Ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor and State Department official George Kent, for being dull.
First, Grisham called the hearing “boring” and offered suggestions on what Congress should be doing instead of investigating a president for high crimes and misdemeanors.
A few minutes later, Eric Trump went even further, even using the hashtag #Snoozefest.
Granted, congressional hearings aren’t as exciting as any “Fast and Furious” sequel, but they are a necessary part of government.
Both Taylor and Kent will be the first to speak publicly on their knowledge of the president’s dealings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
But Washington Post journalist Amy Gardner wondered if the use of the word “boring” was a calculated move to keep President Trump’s supporters from actually watching the testimony.
Regardless of whether Grisham’s and Eric Trump’s word choice was meant to dissuade people from watching, Twitter users found a lot of reasons to mock the president’s second-born son.
And, yes, they piled on.
One person attempted to correct Eric Trump’s spelling.
Some people did make a good case why the president might find the hearing dull.
One person tried to make it really simple for the president’s son.
And there was the Twitter user who figured, hey, different strokes for different folks.