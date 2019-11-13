Twitter Users Burn Eric Trump For Calling Impeachment Hearing 'Boring'

The first public impeachment hearing for President Donald Trump is definitely a major moment in American history, but don’t tell that to the president’s son Eric Trump or White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham.

Both Trump’s second-born son and his third press secretary took to Twitter on Wednesday to criticize the hearing, with acting Ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor and State Department official George Kent, for being dull.

First, Grisham called the hearing “boring” and offered suggestions on what Congress should be doing instead of investigating a president for high crimes and misdemeanors.

This sham hearing is not only boring, it is a colossal waste of taxpayer time & money. Congress should be working on passing USMCA, funding our govt & military, working on reduced drug pricing & so much more. @realDonaldTrump is working right now-the dems should follow his lead! — Stephanie Grisham (@PressSec) November 13, 2019

A few minutes later, Eric Trump went even further, even using the hashtag #Snoozefest.

This is horribly boring... #Snoozefest — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) November 13, 2019

Granted, congressional hearings aren’t as exciting as any “Fast and Furious” sequel, but they are a necessary part of government.

Both Taylor and Kent will be the first to speak publicly on their knowledge of the president’s dealings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

But Washington Post journalist Amy Gardner wondered if the use of the word “boring” was a calculated move to keep President Trump’s supporters from actually watching the testimony.

One wonders if this new talking point is intended to dissuade viewers from paying attention to what's being said. pic.twitter.com/ntEit9mXXZ — Amy Gardner (@AmyEGardner) November 13, 2019

Regardless of whether Grisham’s and Eric Trump’s word choice was meant to dissuade people from watching, Twitter users found a lot of reasons to mock the president’s second-born son.

And, yes, they piled on.

Some people did make a good case why the president might find the hearing dull.

I guess if your last name is Trump it would be hard to watch and hear what is being said by such a great patriot like Ambassador Taylor. Not at all boring! — MMarie D'Angelo (@mariedangelo22) November 13, 2019

Extortion and being a traitor for Putin is so boring to a Trump bc it is an everyday thing. — Fata Morgana (@maladamus) November 13, 2019

The Trump impeachment hearings are serious proceedings for serious people.



Trump men find it a snooze fest because Chairman Schiff has neglected to include:

One person tried to make it really simple for the president’s son.

It's called governing.

These are called witnesses.

They are relaying something called facts.

They are under something called oath.

Which requires them to tell something called the truth.



You should pay attention. #TrumpBribery #TrumpExtortion #HighCrimesAndMisdemeanors — Tango Jane (@biglifejane) November 13, 2019

