Eric Trump Gets A Blunt Lesson In Economics Over Stock Market Boast

Eric Trump once again conflated the economy with the stock market, angering people on Twitter.
President Donald Trump’s son on Wednesday boasted about the soaring Dow Jones index, claiming “the radical left is melting down as we speak knowing that our economy is roaring back to life!!”
Twitter users pointed out ― as they have done to Eric Trump on previous occasions ― that the stock market is not the economy and that a rising index does not necessarily help the millions of people who have become unemployed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
