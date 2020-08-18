POLITICS

Eric Trump’s ‘Absolutely Terrible’ Tweet During The DNC Gets Flipped On Him

Donald Trump's son drew backlash over his four-word post during the Democratic National Convention.

Eric Trump tweeted just four words during Monday’s opener of the Democratic National Convention.

“This is absolutely terrible,” wrote President Donald Trump’s son.

The post prompted ridicule as the majority of responders, who assumed it was about the DNC, used the comment to attack his father’s administration.

“The state of the union? Yes it is,” one person commented.

Added another: “This Presidency sure is. Can’t end soon enough.”

Others mocked the lineup for next week’s Republican National Convention:

