Eric Trump Blasted On Twitter Over His Skewed Poll About Joe Biden

A question asked by Donald Trump's son got a huge response -- most of it mocking.

Eric Trump’s Twitter poll on Wednesday garnered plenty of response.

But, sadly for President Donald Trump’s son, most of the reaction to his skewed question about presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden was mocking:

Trump conveniently ignored the fact that Biden is not campaigning for open borders. Biden also does want to reopen schools in the fall, but only once appropriate measures are in place to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Tweeters pulled no punches and some hit back with polls of their own:

