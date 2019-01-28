Eric Trump Miffed Media Reported About Undocumented Workers At Trump Clubs

Hey, members of the media: Eric Trump doesn’t appreciate you reporting that the Trump Organization recently fired a dozen employees who are in the U.S. illegally even though managers had known about their legal status for years.

The president’s second-born son took to Twitter on Monday to lash out at the media for daring to report a newsworthy story.

Apparently, he thought other stories were more worthy of coverage:

(1/2) To think that a dam broke in Brazil (with 37 fatalities & many missing), Venezuela is in shambles, and so much more, yet @NBCNews leads with another anti-Trump story (that among 10,000+ hospitality employees, a few admitted to giving fake IDs to gain unlawful employment), — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) January 28, 2019

(2/2) just shows how pathetic the #MSM has gotten. I must say, for me personally, this whole thing is truly heartbreaking. It demonstrates our immigration system is severely broken and needs to be fixed immediately. Congress, stop going to Hawaii on vacation and do your damn job! — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) January 28, 2019

The Washington Post, which broke the original story on Saturday, noted that Trump did not mention what fixes to immigration he’d like to see during Monday’s Twitter tirade.

NBC News correspondent Kate Snow, who interviewed some of the fired Trump employees, reached out to Trump on Monday.

One thing your former employees also said to us @NBCNews is that they wish they could come "out of the shadows". @NBCNightlyNews @TODAYshow https://t.co/trhUbbkgaa — Kate Snow (@tvkatesnow) January 28, 2019

Trump responded that he wanted “our incompetent ‘lawmakers’ to fix this broken (and very sad) system,” but, again, didn’t offer any specifics.

Absolutely Kate - this why we need our incompetent “lawmakers” to fix this broken (and very sad) system. #FixThis https://t.co/ybcObDHmFW — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) January 28, 2019

Although it’s possible Trump may have simply wanted to highlight other global tragedies besides those focusing on his family, many Twitter users he was trying to distract attention away from the story.

Suddenly you care about other people? Oh ... I get it. You want to shine a light on something other than yourself. See you in jail. — Suzanne Tyrpak (@SuzanneTyrpak) January 28, 2019

What it shows has nothing to do with the media, but rather that your family has continued to flout the law at every turn, that the only consistencies in Trump land are hypocrisy and grifting, seasoned with a substantial dusting of disregard for workers. — Kristen Browde (@ChrissieSeeB) January 28, 2019

This corrupt family wants Americans to look the other way when they hire undocumented workers & petition for foreign workers, and then attack them & fire them when not politically convenient! Hypocrisy at its worst!! I’m glad these fired workers are speaking out!✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/O8MXZnfhRj — Luis Alejo (@SupervisorAlejo) January 28, 2019

Hey Captain Short Attention Span, those stories were covered, it's just that the level of corruption in the Trump organization is news worthy.



Feeling the heat??? — Laura O’Haha (@haneyohaney) January 28, 2019

Eric, the system isn't broken. As an employer, you should know it's your responsibility to comply with the law and ensure you are hiring people who can legally work in this country. Your company failed to use the resources available to you (e.g. E-Verify), and you got caught. — Miss P. (@PBunches) January 28, 2019