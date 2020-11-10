POLITICS

Eric Trump Becomes Twitter Laughingstock After Urging People To Vote... 1 Week Late

Donald Trump's son tweeted for people in Minnesota to "get out and vote" one week after the 2020 election.

Eric Trump found himself the butt of countless jokes on Twitter on Tuesday morning after he issued a rallying cry for people in Minnesota to vote, one week after the 2020 election.

“Minnesota get out and vote!!!” tweeted President Donald Trump’s second-eldest son:

On Election Day itself, Eric Trump had posted a slew of similar calls:

That prompted speculation on social media that Tuesday’s tweet was down to a scheduling error. Eric Trump deleted the post within minutes of it going live. But it still went viral via screenshots.

President-elect Joe Biden is projected to take all 10 Electoral College votes in Minnesota, having secured more than 1.7 million votes to Trump’s 1.4 million.

