Eric Trump Becomes Twitter Laughingstock After Urging People To Vote... 1 Week Late

Eric Trump found himself the butt of countless jokes on Twitter on Tuesday morning after he issued a rallying cry for people in Minnesota to vote, one week after the 2020 election.
“Minnesota get out and vote!!!” tweeted President Donald Trump’s second-eldest son:
On Election Day itself, Eric Trump had posted a slew of similar calls:
That prompted speculation on social media that Tuesday’s tweet was down to a scheduling error. Eric Trump deleted the post within minutes of it going live. But it still went viral via screenshots.
President-elect Joe Biden is projected to take all 10 Electoral College votes in Minnesota, having secured more than 1.7 million votes to Trump’s 1.4 million.
