Eric Trump’s Latest Whine Prompts People To Play The World’s Smallest Violin

Eric Trump whined about “the weaponization of politics” and promptly got taken to task on Twitter.

Critics mocked former President Donald Trump’s son, suggesting he was trying to play the victim with his post.

“Just more harassment,” he tweeted on Friday, claiming “the weaponization of politics and evilness of the far left is hard to comprehend.”

Just more harassment… the weaponization of politics and evilness of the far left is hard to comprehend… — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) July 30, 2021

The tweet came after the Justice Department ruled the Treasury Department must turn over copies of his father’s tax returns to a congressional committee.

On the same day, a report said Trump in December urged senior Justice Department officials to “just say the election was corrupt and leave the rest to me.”

“Pot, meet kettle,” one person replied to the Trump scion.

“Someone call the waaaaaambulance,” wrote another.

“My names Eric. My family are victims.” — MJG ⛳️🇺🇸 (@MJGWrites) July 30, 2021

Someone call the waaaaaambulance. — Resister (@Resister_1776) July 30, 2021

Interesting that the search for truth feels like persecution to you Eric. Or are you just terrified you’re going to end up being the fall guy? https://t.co/szc7UUiXdZ — 🇺🇸 𝘗𝘪𝘵𝘩𝘺 𝘗𝘢𝘤𝘬𝘺 🇳🇱 (@pithypacky) July 31, 2021

Gums, you're not a victim. Your daddy is not a victim. Junior, Ivanka, Jared, and Melania are not victims.



Facing consequences for bad or illegal behavior does not make one of victim of harassment. https://t.co/mYAK64MNrl — Frank Wears A Mask (@Headfullofnigh1) July 30, 2021

🤣🤣🤣🤣 your dad has repeatedly made threats to the republicans who don’t do what he wants. https://t.co/gmLOZidtgR — Mike MacCormick (@DFWsMrFantastic) July 30, 2021