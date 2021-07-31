POLITICS

Eric Trump’s Latest Whine Prompts People To Play The World’s Smallest Violin

Critics accused Donald Trump's son of hypocrisy and playing the victim with his complaint about the "weaponization of politics."

Eric Trump whined about “the weaponization of politics” and promptly got taken to task on Twitter.

Critics mocked former President Donald Trump’s son, suggesting he was trying to play the victim with his post.

“Just more harassment,” he tweeted on Friday, claiming “the weaponization of politics and evilness of the far left is hard to comprehend.”

The tweet came after the Justice Department ruled the Treasury Department must turn over copies of his father’s tax returns to a congressional committee.

On the same day, a report said Trump in December urged senior Justice Department officials to “just say the election was corrupt and leave the rest to me.”

“Pot, meet kettle,” one person replied to the Trump scion.

“Someone call the waaaaaambulance,” wrote another.

RELATED...

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Eric Trump