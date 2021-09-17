Eric Trump Asks Question About His Dad, Gets The Same Stinging Response

Eric Trump received a resounding “no” in response to a question posed via a web address he shared on Twitter on Thursday.
Former President Donald Trump’s son posted the URL doyoumissmeyet.com.
It linked to a page featuring an image of his father in front of the American flag.
The biting responses were reminiscent of those fired back at the ex-president when he asked the same question last month:
