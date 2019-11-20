Eric Trump Burned For Using Impeachment Hearing To Sell Trump Wine

Eric Trump wasn’t exactly drunk with power during Ambassador Gordon Sondland’s testimony on Wednesday ― but he definitely thought about getting drunk.

While Sondland was directly implicating President Donald Trump in a Ukraine shakedown, the president’s second-born son was figuring out how to make a buck off the whole impeachment situation.

His solution was to push Trump wines.

It is a perfect day for a nice bottle of this. These people are — insane.... @TrumpWinery pic.twitter.com/lkMVEorYKb — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) November 20, 2019

As you might expect, many Twitter users called out the dubious marketing stunt and Eric himself.

This has got to be a parrody.... no, no, it's really the President's son trying to sell cheap, noxious, wine and make a buck off of his father's impeachment inquiry hearing. HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!! — Ghost of Henry Wallace (@wallaceresists) November 20, 2019

Some people immediately thought of appropriate pairings.

The perfect wine to go with a well-done steak, bathed in ketchup!

(... and now i know, why you're called "the dumber one") — Anton Caravatti (@CaravattiA) November 20, 2019

Try our wine..it pairs well with bribery..

And all his other crimes.. pic.twitter.com/Z6KXDOjpXS — spring (@summer7570) November 20, 2019

Some suggested a different spirit might be in order.

Nah, this booze is much better pic.twitter.com/Wo9i8NmovN — Curiosity Cat 🧐 (@CuriosityCaty) November 20, 2019

Others were confused by the Trump wine tweet.

Eric Trump admitting publicly that he needs to get drunk to get through today is somehow supposed to be a dunk on... Democrats?? — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) November 20, 2019

And others just assumed Trump’s second son made a spelling error.

You forgot the 'H'



Trump Whinery



There, fixed it for you — Anna Rompage 🏳️‍🌈 (@AnnaRompage) November 20, 2019

One person wasn’t going to buy until they got a full accounting of the wine’s flavor profile.

Does it taste like desperation to get a fathers love and shame. — The mixed wonder (@Gamesareawsome3) November 20, 2019