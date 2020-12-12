Eric Trump’s Guerrilla Marketing Photo Goes About As Well As You’d Expect

Eric Trump shared a photograph of repositioned bottles of wine to issue a message of support for his father, President Donald Trump, on Friday.
“When you rearrange the shelves at your local grocery store....” the outgoing president’s second-eldest son captioned a photo of the purported guerrilla marketing stunt on Twitter.
The labels of the middle bottles, when combined, read “Vote Trump.”
Now, it’s unclear if Eric Trump was actually responsible for the rearrangement, where it happened, or even if he took the picture himself.
But that didn’t stop critics on Twitter from having a field day at his expense.
Some responded with photos of how they’d repositioned products at their own local stores to send anti-Trump messages. Others reimagined the label, reminded the businessman the election was over more than a month ago and suggested where in the store the Trump-branded wines would now be found.