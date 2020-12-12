Eric Trump’s Guerrilla Marketing Photo Goes About As Well As You’d Expect

Eric Trump shared a photograph of repositioned bottles of wine to issue a message of support for his father, President Donald Trump, on Friday.

“When you rearrange the shelves at your local grocery store....” the outgoing president’s second-eldest son captioned a photo of the purported guerrilla marketing stunt on Twitter.

The labels of the middle bottles, when combined, read “Vote Trump.”

When you rearrange the shelves at your local grocery store.... pic.twitter.com/JHKKlt5ZLx — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) December 12, 2020

Now, it’s unclear if Eric Trump was actually responsible for the rearrangement, where it happened, or even if he took the picture himself.

But that didn’t stop critics on Twitter from having a field day at his expense.

Some responded with photos of how they’d repositioned products at their own local stores to send anti-Trump messages. Others reimagined the label, reminded the businessman the election was over more than a month ago and suggested where in the store the Trump-branded wines would now be found.

Did a little rearranging myself... pic.twitter.com/Zg1epULXn3 — mariannemoore (@mmooreculinary) December 12, 2020

Haven't they told you old wine turns to vinegar? https://t.co/AgNWLtkk0B — Deborah Brown 1962 (@boos_deborah) December 12, 2020

Congrats on the that new gig Eric! — kiran paul (@kdspaul) December 12, 2020

And I did this in my local .99 cent store and ya know what? MY GUYS WON....like 3 or 4 times now 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xKsgEGxJcb — jEnNy H. (@jenhawt) December 12, 2020

Trump bottle is on the clearance rack next to Goya Foods and BeBest Christmas wreaths — Gov Stitt = Traitor (@familyoso) December 12, 2020

When someone rearranges the letters at Wal-mart pic.twitter.com/QqKRkJIcYW — Lynn_Strohs (@LynStrohs) December 12, 2020

That's peak uselessness there, chum — Ohm (Reclaiming our flag)🇺🇲🌈 (@HereToResist) December 12, 2020

The Trump Mensa engaging in self-soothing. Sad. https://t.co/eYPwPlFvbI — Leslie Young (@leslieyoungLA) December 12, 2020

In the deep discount section — 🇺🇲Knight Contemplar🇺🇲 (@BigGreenBlog) December 12, 2020