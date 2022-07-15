'Scrubs' Producer Eric Weinberg Arrested, Accused Of 'Serial Sexual Assault'

A co-executive producer of the hit TV show “Scrubs” has been arrested on allegations of “several” sexual assaults taking place between 2012 and 2019.

Eric Weinberg was arrested Thursday in Los Angeles, the LA Police Department said in a news release that described him as a “serial sexual assault suspect.”

Eric Weinberg in a photo provided by the Los Angeles Police Department. Los Angeles Police Department

The longtime TV producer is suspected of “several sexual assaults including rape,” the release states. Police allege that Weinberg would pretend to be a photographer and approach women in places like grocery stores and coffee shops. He would then allegedly sexually assault them at his home during the supposed photo shoot.

Police noted that the arrest was related to assaults that happened between 2012 and 2019, but they believe there are “additional unidentified victims” as far back as “the early 1990s” and are encouraging anyone with information to come forward.

HuffPost was unable to reach representatives for Weinberg for comment.

One neighbor of Weinberg’s told CBS Los Angeles she had heard rumors of the producer’s predatory behavior.

“A friend of mine pointed out the house and said, ‘Watch out. I personally know of a ton of girls who have been, specifically lured into that house and have been assaulted,’” the neighbor, whose name was not released, told the news outlet.

Weinberg was being held on $3.225 million bail, LAPD spokesperson Tony Im told The Hollywood Reporter.