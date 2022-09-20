TV weather forecaster Erick Adame said Monday he was fired from Spectrum News NY1 after he appeared on an adult cam website.

Adame, in a lengthy post on Instagram (read it below), said he acted out “compulsive behaviors,” even though he worked on TV in New York City, the country’s biggest media market.

“It was absurd of me to think I could keep this private,” he wrote. “Nonetheless, my employer found out and I was suspended and then terminated.”

NY1, a 24-hour cable news channel, didn’t immediately answer HuffPost’s request for comment.

Adame apologized to his employers, viewers and co-workers.

“I am getting the professional help I need so I can make appropriate decisions that don’t affect those I deeply care about, as well as my career, as I move forward in my life,” he wrote.

Adame, who’d been at the station since 2017, conceded that while he fell short of professional standards, “I don’t apologize for being openly gay or for being sex-positive — those are gifts and I have no shame about them.”

Erick Adame erickadame.net

