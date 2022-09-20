Entertainment

NY1 Weather Forecaster Erick Adame Says He Was Fired For Appearing On Adult Cam Website

"I acted out my compulsive behaviors, while at home, by performing on camera," wrote Adame, an Emmy-nominated meteorologist.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

|

TV weather forecaster Erick Adame said Monday he was fired from Spectrum News NY1 after he appeared on an adult cam website.

Adame, in a lengthy post on Instagram (read it below), said he acted out “compulsive behaviors,” even though he worked on TV in New York City, the country’s biggest media market.

“It was absurd of me to think I could keep this private,” he wrote. “Nonetheless, my employer found out and I was suspended and then terminated.”

NY1, a 24-hour cable news channel, didn’t immediately answer HuffPost’s request for comment.

Adame apologized to his employers, viewers and co-workers.

“I am getting the professional help I need so I can make appropriate decisions that don’t affect those I deeply care about, as well as my career, as I move forward in my life,” he wrote.

Adame, who’d been at the station since 2017, conceded that while he fell short of professional standards, “I don’t apologize for being openly gay or for being sex-positive — those are gifts and I have no shame about them.”

Erick Adame
Erick Adame
erickadame.net

Adame sued Unit 4 Media Ltd. in state court on Monday seeking the identity of an anonymous user who sent the compromising images to NY1 and his mother, according to The Daily Beast.

Go To Homepage
Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

weatherfiredny1adult websiteerick adame

Popular in the Community