Right-Wing Pundit's Take On Senate Dress Code Is So Bad People Think It's Satire

Critics are blasting Erick Erickson for a classic false equivalency.
Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Conservative radio host and pundit Erick Erickson is getting roasted on social media after he tried his hand at right-wing media’s latest outrage by offering a hot take on the change in the Senate dress code.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) tweaked the informal code to allow lawmakers to wear whatever they choose when entering the chamber, which many took as a nod to Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) and his wardrobe of hoodies.

That’s led to breathless coverage by conservative outlets, such as Fox News, and endless tweets by far-right figures, including conspiracy theorist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).

On Tuesday, Erickson joined the chorus.

“Dems who were outraged by January 6 rioters storming the Capitol because of the violence wrought against that great Temple of Democracy are okay with a man at war with the English language and pants getting to wear a hoodie and shorts onto the Senate floor,” Erickson wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Just no bison helmets.”

Critics couldn’t help but point out the false equivalence ― and some struggled to believe the tweet was even real:

