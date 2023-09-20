Right-Wing Pundit's Take On Senate Dress Code Is So Bad People Think It's Satire

Conservative radio host and pundit Erick Erickson is getting roasted on social media after he tried his hand at right-wing media’s latest outrage by offering a hot take on the change in the Senate dress code.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) tweaked the informal code to allow lawmakers to wear whatever they choose when entering the chamber, which many took as a nod to Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) and his wardrobe of hoodies.
That’s led to breathless coverage by conservative outlets, such as Fox News, and endless tweets by far-right figures, including conspiracy theorist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).
On Tuesday, Erickson joined the chorus.
“Dems who were outraged by January 6 rioters storming the Capitol because of the violence wrought against that great Temple of Democracy are okay with a man at war with the English language and pants getting to wear a hoodie and shorts onto the Senate floor,” Erickson wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Just no bison helmets.”
Critics couldn’t help but point out the false equivalence ― and some struggled to believe the tweet was even real: