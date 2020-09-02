Erick Morillo Of 'I Like To Move It' Fame Dies At Age 49

DJ Erick Morillo, whose “I Like to Move It” became one of the catchiest dance songs of the ’90s, was found dead Tuesday in his Miami Beach home at the age of 49, according to Miami Beach Police.

Police said there was no sign of foul play and that the cause of death had yet to be determined, TMZ reported. The Miami Herald noted that authorities were exploring the possibility of a drug overdose. Morillo has struggled with addiction issues.

Morillo, as Reel 2 Real, produced and co-wrote the hit electro-dance track featuring The Mad Stuntman in 1993.