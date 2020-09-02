Erick Morillo Of 'I Like To Move It' Fame Dies At Age 49

DJ Erick Morillo, whose “I Like to Move It” became one of the catchiest dance songs of the ’90s, was found dead Tuesday in his Miami Beach home at the age of 49, according to Miami Beach Police.
Police said there was no sign of foul play and that the cause of death had yet to be determined, TMZ reported. The Miami Herald noted that authorities were exploring the possibility of a drug overdose. Morillo has struggled with addiction issues.
Morillo, as Reel 2 Real, produced and co-wrote the hit electro-dance track featuring The Mad Stuntman in 1993.
The popularity of “I Like to Move It” was reignited by the animated film “Madagascar” more than a decade later, and the song was a staple at sporting events.
Morillo won numerous DJ Awards, People noted.
“He was well loved by his family and he had a lot of love to give,” his family told the outlet.
Morillo’s death followed his arrest last month on a sexual battery charge after he surrendered to police for the alleged December incident.
The woman said Morillo made unwanted advances toward her at his home, and she later woke up naked, the Herald wrote of the police report. Officers said DNA taken from a rape kit matched Morillo’s.
Morillo had a court hearing scheduled for Friday.