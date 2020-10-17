Erin Burnett on Friday debunked one of President Donald Trump’s most repeated and dangerous lies about the coronavirus pandemic — that the United States is “rounding the turn” on the public health crisis.
Trump has publicly claimed “for months and months and months” that the outbreak is almost over, noted the host of CNN’s “Outfront.”
But Burnett reminded viewers that there was currently “no end to the virus’ spread” as America is now entering a new peak of cases. COVID-19 has now killed more than 217,000 people nationwide and infected upwards of 8 million.
“He’s been saying we’re rounding the turn for months and months and months and it hasn’t been true yet,” said Burnett, pointing to the more than 800 deaths that were reported Thursday and the fact that multiple states are now reporting record hospitalizations from COVID-19.
While Trump has in public repeatedly downplayed the threat of the coronavirus, which hospitalized him for three days earlier this month, in private he has acknowledged its “deadly” threat. The president has held multiple crowded 2020 reelection campaign rallies in recent days, where many of his supporters have been pictured standing side by side and not wearing masks.
Check out the full segment and explainer here:
