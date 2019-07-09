Erin Burnett on Monday called out President Donald Trump for “holding the ambassador of our closest ally to a much higher standard than anyone else.”

The host of CNN’s “Outfront” noted how Trump “has a right to be upset” with Kim Darroch, the British ambassador to the U.S., after he called the Trump administration “inept” in leaked memos.

But Burnett then pointed out the way in which Trump now treats North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, who called him a “dotard,” “a frightened dog” and “a gangster” before they put their differences aside and met three times.

“So, let’s get this straight, if you are an American ally and you criticize the president and the administration with being clumsy and inept, then you’re done,” she explained. “But if you are literally a murdering dictator, you get love letters.”

Check out the clip here:

Pres. Trump says he will no longer deal with UK ambassador who called him "inept"



“If you’re an American ally and you criticize the President and the administration ... you’re done. But if you’re literally a murdering dictator, you get love letters,” says CNN's Erin Burnett. pic.twitter.com/6LeZl5iIa8 — OutFrontCNN (@OutFrontCNN) July 9, 2019