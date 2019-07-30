Erin Burnett on Monday broke down the ways in which President Donald Trump has previously used the word “infested” to stoke racism.

The host of CNN’s “Outfront” explained that Trump’s recent Twitter attacks on Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) and the city of Baltimore, which he called a “disgusting rodent and rat infested mess,” was designed to ”feed his base’s basest tendencies.”

“And ‘infest’ is a word the president often uses when it comes to black and brown people,” said Burnett, who highlighted previous examples of Trump using the “trope.”

“Infest is a loaded word throughout history and when people defending Trump say ’well, literally, there are rats in Baltimore, that shows a painful willingness to look the other way,’” she added.

Check out the clip here:

Trump advisers' 'deeply ugly admission' after recent attacks on Rep. Cummings' majority-black district



CNN's Erin Burnett says President Trump's attacks on Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings and his Baltimore district "feed his base's basest tendencies." https://t.co/U1BSnVn362 pic.twitter.com/QhEgKD7sfO — OutFrontCNN (@OutFrontCNN) July 30, 2019