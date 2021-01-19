CNN’s Erin Burnett tore into Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) Monday over the rationale he offered to prevent President Donald Trump from suffering the consequences of inciting an insurrection on the U.S. Capitol.

“You talk about unifying the country,“ Graham said in a message to President-elect Joe Biden on Fox News. ”If you do not stand up against the impeachment of President Trump after he leaves office, you are an incredibly weak figure in American history. President Trump is trying to heal the nation. Pursuing impeachment after he leaves the office will further divide the country.”

It’s unclear what evidence Graham has that Trump is trying to heal the nation. Trump has largely been silent and out of sight since he sicced a mob of his supporters on the Capitol to stop the certification of Biden’s Electoral College victory. He released one recorded video condemning the violence after he was impeached by the House for inciting it.

“If you want to talk about weak, Sen. Graham might want to look in the mirror,” Burnett said. “Because the definition of a weak figure in American history is this.”

CNN then aired clips of Graham during Trump’s 2015-2016 presidential run, in which he criticized Trump as a candidate. And since then?

“Sen. Graham became the sycophant-in-chief to President Trump,” Burnett said.

Watch Burnett’s takedown below.

