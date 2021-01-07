Family gatherings might be awkward for Trump-supporting Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) after his sister called out President Donald Trump’s lies about the election.

In a speech, Gaetz also falsely claimed that the rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol were not Trump supporters but antifa members.

Like many other Americans watching the rioters on Wednesday, the congressman’s sister, Erin Gaetz, had enough and took to Twitter to slam those who insist without evidence that the election was stolen from Trump.

Trump has spent two months telling his supporters the election was stolen from him and that he was still going to president for another term.



What did you *think* was going to happen when that fantasy came tumbling down? — Erin Gaetz (@ErinGaetz) January 6, 2021

You know what comes next? Counter protesters. And escalating violence. People are going to get hurt. Someone might get killed.



It is totally meaningless that Trump told people to remain peaceful now. A completely empty gesture.



You can’t unring the bell. — Erin Gaetz (@ErinGaetz) January 6, 2021

A lot of Republicans — and a lot of Trump supporters, specifically — don’t support this garbage. Moreover, they live in reality and know Trump lost.



If you are one of those people, now is the time to speak up. Denounce this in the strongest, most unequivocal terms. Don’t wait. — Erin Gaetz (@ErinGaetz) January 6, 2021

He didn’t win, and what’s happening now is shameful. This is literally what despotic banana republics do. — Erin Gaetz (@ErinGaetz) January 6, 2021

Although Gaetz didn’t specifically call out her brother, she admitted to one person that she “wholly [disagrees] with him” on the issue of challenging the election results.

I wholly disagree with him on that issue. I’ve made that incredibly clear. But I can only speak for myself. — Erin Gaetz (@ErinGaetz) January 6, 2021

But when a reporter from the Miami New Times asked for more details about that, she declined to elaborate.

“Respectfully, I don’t believe in airing family conversations on Twitter,” Gaetz replied. “I hope you can understand that.”

Her brother may agree. He had yet to comment on her tweets as of Thursday afternoon.

