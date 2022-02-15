Newly minted Winter Olympic champion Erin Jackson endeared herself further to fans on Monday with a minor medal ceremony blunder in Beijing.

Due to COVID safety protocols, U.S. speedskater Jackson had to put the 500 meters gold medal she won Sunday around her own neck. But she “cried so much that I put on my medal backward … then cried some more,” the 29-year-old from Ocala, Florida, admitted on social media:

Advertisement

Cried so much that I put on my medal backward… then cried some more 😭🥇🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/deEgHSFrHU — Erin Jackson (@ErinJackson480) February 14, 2022

Jackson, now the first Black woman to win a speedskating medal at the Winter Olympics, was flooded with love following the confession. Many people pointed out the medal is still gold on the reverse. Others just highlighted her awesomeness.

Congratulations!!! Since it’s YOUR GOLD MEDAL 🥇, you wear it anyway you want! We are so proud of you! — Kari, just Kari✌🏽🤪🤟🏾 (@KoolNurd) February 14, 2022

Cry all you want! You’re amazing! Congratulations on your spectacular performance and for winning the gold. Well deserved. You’re an inspiration. — Country over party (@A_HolePatrol) February 14, 2022

We love you! Your passion, drive and determination can be seen and felt. I would have done the same thing. Congratulations Erin on becoming an Olympic Champion! Well done! — Jennifer Louie, Violinist (@jennviolinist) February 14, 2022

However you wear it is the right way. Congratulations on the reward for incredible hard work. — Doctor Dad (@mattwilson_ob) February 14, 2022

Doesn't matter one dang bit, Champion Queen. Congratulations! That Gold Medal was absolutely made for you and just wanted to snuggle as close to you as possible!! LOL I think it's wonderful the medal faces you. YOU are the champion! — Heidi Kübler (@HeidiKubler) February 14, 2022

Congratulations, Erin!!! 🎉🎊🥇 So proud of you and representing us abroad! I don't care if your gold medal is on backward because gold is gold, and I know what gold looks like! 😊@ErinJackson480 — Nelson Muna (@neluna11) February 14, 2022