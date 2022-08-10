Maye Quade served in the state House from 2017 to 2019, just the third Black woman to serve in the chamber. In 2018, she ran as the DFL-endorsed candidate for lieutenant governor, becoming the first LGBTQ person endorsed on the ticket of a major political party in Minnesota. (She lost in the primary.)

In 2017, Maye Quade became one of the most visible faces of the Me Too movement in Minnesota, when she and other women accused a state senator of sexual harassment.