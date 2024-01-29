Erin Moriarty Shreds Megyn Kelly's 'Disturbingly False' Plastic Surgery Claims

Actor Erin Moriarty did not take kindly to Megyn Kelly’s claims she’d undergone cosmetic surgery, calling them “disgustingly false.”
Moriarty, best known for her portrayal of Annie January/Starlight on Amazon’s “The Boys,” blasted Kelly’s recent discussion of her facial features in a lengthy note shared to Instagram last Friday.
“This is something I truly never anticipated writing,” Moriarty wrote. “We’re all subject to levels of bullying throughout our lives but I am horrified, and I felt that I deserved to take a second to address these things... To receive a message about a disgustingly false, counterproductive to the degree of being ironically misogynistic video of Megyn Kelly commenting on the manner — to learn the widespread nature of this has left me horrified.”
View Moriarty’s full statement here.
On the Jan. 17 episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show,” Kelly cited Moriarty as an example of the “societal addiction to plastic surgery” while referencing two photos of that actor that she alleged were taken “within the past year or so.”
The former Fox News host went on to accuse Moriarty of having “made her nose so skinny, it looks like a pencil now,” and also speculated she’d had cheek implants.
“I find it, like, a sign of mental illness,” Kelly said during the show. “It’s extremely upsetting. It’s a massive turn-off to me. I just really want to get in the heads of these young girls and say: ‘Please don’t do this.’”
In her Instagram post, Moriarty clarified that the “before” photo that Kelly had shown was actually “taken about a decade go.” She concluded the post by noting that fans should consider her account “deactivated” from now on.
Addressing Kelly directly, she added: “Implying my photo is reflective of women being in a worse place is as false as my conviction in saying that if you resigned, you would be leaving women in a better place.”
By Monday afternoon, Moriarty’s post had received more than 131,000 likes. Among those to express their support in the comments were fellow actors Chace Crawford and Jack Quaid, as well as “The Boys” screenwriter Eric Kripke.
“Love you. Seriously they can fuck off,” Kripke wrote. “Beyond the cruelty, it’s just patently false. Be kind, people.”