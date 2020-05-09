Erykah Badu And Jill Scott Face Off In Instagram Live Battle, And The Crowd Loves It

Two R&B icons of neo soul, Erykah Badu and Jill Scott, faced off in a hotly-anticipated singing battle in a new Instagram Live series that has drawn hundreds of thousands of viewers.
The weekly event, organized by music producers Timbaland and Swizz Beatz, brings together some of the biggest names in hip hop to battle each other from home, with viewers scoring the performances.
Badu and Scott’s battle on Saturday brought in a high profile audience, including former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama.
