ENTERTAINMENT

Erykah Badu And Jill Scott Face Off In Instagram Live Battle, And The Crowd Loves It

The weekly Verzuz battles have drawn in hundreds of thousands of viewers at a time.
By Celeste Lavin and Carla Herreria Russo
Erykah Badu and Jill Scott battle it out on Instagram Live.
Erykah Badu and Jill Scott battle it out on Instagram Live.

Two R&B icons of neo soul, Erykah Badu and Jill Scott, faced off in a hotly-anticipated singing battle in a new Instagram Live series that has drawn hundreds of thousands of viewers.

The weekly event, organized by music producers Timbaland and Swizz Beatz, brings together some of the biggest names in hip hop to battle each other from home, with viewers scoring the performances.

Badu and Scott’s battle on Saturday brought in a high profile audience, including former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama

Front Page Editor, HuffPost
Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Pop of Culture Erykah Badu Jill Scott Swizz Beatz
CONVERSATIONS