Same story, different day. You may have grown tired of looking at your home by this point. Or maybe you’re in dire need of a new work-from-home setup that’ll last for the long haul.

If you’re tired of living in your own personal remake of “Groundhog Day,” you’re in luck. A bunch of home decor brands are having major sales right now, so if you can’t actually go on vacation, maybe you can at least decorate like you are.

It’s a sale you can feel good about too, because 10% of profits from the event will be donated to Feeding America’s COVID-19 response fund.

If you’re in the mood to redecorate to pretend you’re staying in a stylish Airbnb, we’ve spotted a ton of bohemian-inspired furniture and decor on sale at the retailers, ranging from rattan chairs to macrame woven floor poufs.

It’s good timing for redecorating, too, given everyone’s obsession with ’70s-inspired home decor and the West-meets-Southwest aesthetic that’s been creeping into home and fashion styles for a few years now.

Vox attributes this infatuation with handmade home decor and houseplants to our desire for relaxation and escapism. That’s probably why so much of the home decor on your Instagram feed looks like a hotel room in Tulum rather than an urban apartment. It also explains why there’s been a boom in plant parents looking to bring the outdoors in — it’s a subsect of the bohemian decor trend that’s been coined “jungalow.”

Now more that ever, we are in need of some escape and reminders of the places we’ll travel — eventually. In the meantime, we’ll be furiously decorating our spaces to feel like we’re our own Airbnb Superhosts.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best bohemian and Southwest-inspired furniture on sale from Wayfair’s brands.