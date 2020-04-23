HuffPost Finds

These Boho Furniture And Home Decor Sales Will Help You Mentally Escape Your Space

We found macrame, rattan furniture and '70s-inspired home items to help you feel like you're on vacation.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Same story, different day. You may have grown tired of looking at your home by this point. Or maybe you’re in dire need of a new work-from-home setup that’ll last for the long haul.

If you’re tired of living in your own personal remake of “Groundhog Day,” you’re in luck. A bunch of home decor brands are having major sales right now, so if you can’t actually go on vacation, maybe you can at least decorate like you are.

Wayfair and its sister brands AllModern and Joss & Main have a “Save Big, Give Back” event going on now through April 29. During the sale, you’ll find up to 80% off furniture, decor and more across the three home decor sites.

It’s a sale you can feel good about too, because 10% of profits from the event will be donated to Feeding America’s COVID-19 response fund.

If you’re in the mood to redecorate to pretend you’re staying in a stylish Airbnb, we’ve spotted a ton of bohemian-inspired furniture and decor on sale at the retailers, ranging from rattan chairs to macrame woven floor poufs.

It’s good timing for redecorating, too, given everyone’s obsession with ’70s-inspired home decor and the West-meets-Southwest aesthetic that’s been creeping into home and fashion styles for a few years now.

Vox attributes this infatuation with handmade home decor and houseplants to our desire for relaxation and escapism. That’s probably why so much of the home decor on your Instagram feed looks like a hotel room in Tulum rather than an urban apartment. It also explains why there’s been a boom in plant parents looking to bring the outdoors in — it’s a subsect of the bohemian decor trend that’s been coined “jungalow.”

Now more that ever, we are in need of some escape and reminders of the places we’ll travel — eventually. In the meantime, we’ll be furiously decorating our spaces to feel like we’re our own Airbnb Superhosts.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best bohemian and Southwest-inspired furniture on sale from Wayfair’s brands.

Take a look:

1
Ashley Papasan Chair
All Modern
Get it on sale for $206 at All Modern.
2
Lucrezia Accent Mirror
All Modern
Get it on sale for $205 at All Modern.
3
Waldon Handmade Waldon Tan Indoor / Outdoor Area Rug
All Modern
Get it on sale for $66 at All Modern.
4
Desmond Loveseat
All Modern
Get it on sale for $570 at All Modern.
5
Andersen End Table
All Modern
Get it on sale for $156 at All Modern.
6
Demorest 20" Throw Pillow
All Modern
Get it on sale for $29 at All Modern.
7
Prudence Butterfly Chair
Wayfair
Get it on sale for $64 at Wayfair.
8
Omarion 1 - Light Single Globe Pendant
Wayfair
Get it on sale for $140 at Wayfair.
9
Kershner Coffee Table
All Modern
Get it on sale for $583 at All Modern.
10
Staats Geometric Bookcase
Wayfair
Get it on sale for $780 at Wayfair.
11
Siobhan Armchair
All Modern
Get it on sale for $580 at All Modern.
12
2 Piece Rattan Basket Set
All Modern
Get it on sale for $87 at All Modern.
13
Ashlynn 2 Drawer Nightstand
All Modern
Get it on sale for $198 at All Modern.
14
Tianna Moroccan Wedding Pouf
All Modern
Get it on sale for $96 at All Modern.
15
Hurst 1-Light Single Drum Pendant
All Modern
Get it on sale for $64 at All Modern.
16
Armish Aaira 14" Butterfly Chair
Wayfair
Get it on sale for $192 at Wayfair.
17
Aryana Eclectic Accent Mirror
Wayfair
Get it on sale for $90 at Wayfair.
18
Interlude Luxurious Cotton Throw Pillow
All Modern
Get it on sale for $32 at All Modern.
19
Keziah Platform Bed
All Modern
Get it on sale for $990 at All Modern.
20
Aadi Handwoven Rattan 16" Armchair
Wayfair
Get it on sale for $217 at Wayfair.
21
Wall Hanging
Wayfair
Get it on sale for $84 at Wayfair.
22
Dreshertown Bentwood Coffee Table
All Modern
Get it on sale for $195 at All Modern.
23
Natoli 24" Square Pouf Ottoman
All Modern
Get it on sale for $240 at All Modern.
24
Tana Striped Leather Lumbar Pillow
All Modern
Get it on sale for $78 at All Modern.
25
Adam 71" Wide 2 Drawer Sideboard
All Modern
Get it on sale for $840 at All Modern.
