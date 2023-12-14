Escaped Bull In New Jersey Causes 45-Minute Train Delays

New Jersey authorities at Newark Penn Station almost quite literally took a bull by the horns Thursday.
Transit officials were forced to capture a loose bull that appeared on the tracks around 10:30 a.m., according to WABC. Locals commuting into New York City reportedly experienced delays of up to 45 minutes as a result.
“NJ TRANSIT rail service is subject to up to 45 minute delays between Newark Penn and PSNY, due to Police activity near Newark Penn Station,” the transportation company wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, with an accompanying photo of the bull.
Transit crews and police managed to corral the bull by noon inside a fenced lot near Newark Liberty International Airport. The animal was tranquilized and is set to be transported to a local animal sanctuary.
No injuries were reported. It remains unclear where the animal came from. Meanwhile, footage of the bull quickly spread on social media.
This wasn’t the first time an escaped bull wreaked havoc in the area. New Jersey police reportedly spent 10 hours chasing a 600-pound bull through Newark in 2006, only for an animal control officer, who’d gained experience with this sort of thing in his native South Africa, to step in and capture it.
Nearby in New York, a different bull caused an entire Long Island highway to shut down in 2021. Another was spotted trotting through the streets of Brooklyn in 2017 before it was finally captured.