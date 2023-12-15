Escaped Bull 'Ricardo' Begins New Life After Snarling NJ Train Travel

It seems like only yesterday Ricardo was just another bull on the wrong side of the tracks.
After snarling commuter train travel in and around Newark Penn Station Thursday morning, an escaped bull named “Ricardo” has started life anew at Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue.
Transit workers and police trapped the wayward 800-pound steer in a fenced lot near Newark Liberty International Airport, where he was tranquilized and transported to the animal rescue near Sussex, New Jersey.
In an update on social media late Thursday, the rescue said Ricardo was safe ― albeit heavily sedated. “He has had a long, rough day of fighting for his life, luckily it has paid off,” they wrote. “Just look at how handsome he is.”
An accompanying video showed a groggy Ricardo taking in his new surroundings, complete with a messy thatch of hay atop his head.
“Do you know who I am?” a narrator asks from off-screen. “I’m your new dad! You’re good, buddy. You’re safe now. Nobody’s going to mess with you anymore.”
“You just worry about feeling better,” the narrator continues. “Drink a lot of water.”
Officials told ABC7NY they believe the 1-year-old steer escaped from a local slaughterhouse, but the details of how Ricardo busted out remain hazy.
A request for comment from the animal rescue wasn’t immediately returned Friday.