Escaped Zoo Owl May Be On A Futile Search For Love, And People Can Relate

If you see Flaco the owl over Thanksgiving, don’t ask him about his dating life.

The Eurasian eagle-owl, who has been living free in New York City’s Central Park since he escaped from the park’s zoo in February, has been checking out some new neighborhoods this week.

Flaco, back in February in Central Park. Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images

The raptor was spotted on Monday in the city’s East Village, around 5 miles from where he usually hangs out, NPR reported. Two days later, a Flaco fan posted a photo showing him perched atop an air conditioner slightly farther south, in the Lower East Side, the city skyline sparkling in the background.

Birder David Barrett, who runs the popular Manhattan Bird Alert account on X, formerly Twitter, said the owl was likely exploring new horizons in search of a mate ― one that he would probably never find.

🧵 We think that Flaco the Eurasian Eagle-Owl left Central Park in search of a mate. It's the time of year when these owls look to pair up if unattached. Flaco's hoots have gone unanswered for a long time now. He is unaware that no mates are anywhere in the region. — Manhattan Bird Alert (@BirdCentralPark) November 7, 2023

Eurasian eagle-owls range throughout Asia, Europe and parts of Africa, meaning Flaco won’t encounter any of his own kind in the wild on this side of the pond. Bird experts have speculated he could plausibly mate with a different owl species (there was some hot gossip earlier this year about Flaco and a female great horned owl called Geraldine) but have said it’s unlikely.

Andrew Farnsworth of the Cornell Lab of Ornithology told New York City news site Hell Gate in February it was “probably a fanciful ‘what if’” to imagine Flaco mating with Geraldine. Yale ornithology professor Richard Prum told the outlet he believed there was “no chance” or “next to no chance” that such a pairing would occur.

It’s also possible Flaco left the park after reaching his limit with a flock of crows that had been bothering him daily, Barrett noted on X. The owl’s fans mostly focused on the significantly more relatable scenario of being on a futile search for love.

my hoots have also gone unanswered for a long time now i feel you Flaco https://t.co/Y2Fzwouk5t — Mary Ellen (@alissacaliente) November 7, 2023

Poor Flaco now has to experience dating in NYC. https://t.co/QvuokPRe43 — Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) November 7, 2023

I can't believe I'm crying big smudgy tears because an owl's love life is fated never to be. https://t.co/GiQLQP59Po — Farran Nehme (@selfstyledsiren) November 7, 2023

breaking up with my bf so i can tweet “flaco is the only bird in new york with worse dating prospects than me” https://t.co/ckeCwwd0dj — multitude container (@bartleby_era) November 7, 2023

“He is unaware that no mates are anywhere in the region.” https://t.co/2Ht3fLNKMC pic.twitter.com/3gJ08cLKnJ — liz 🇵🇸 (@okaygreatfine) November 7, 2023

Even legendary sex therapist Dr. Ruth weighed in, sharing an optimistic viewpoint.

I say Flaco and every single person should never give up on finding a mate and it was very wise of this owl to look elsewhere since no other owls were in Central Park. https://t.co/HS7KmfrTXG — Dr. Ruth Westheimer (@AskDrRuth) November 8, 2023

Barrett also reminded people that Flaco is used to being alone since he did not have a mate during his 13 years in captivity. Whether that information should make people feel better or worse is debatable.

Either way, Flaco faces two far more serious dangers than bachelorhood: rat poison and cars. Owls and other predators can get sick and die from eating poisoned rodents, and owls can be hit by cars while swooping down to grab prey in or near a road.