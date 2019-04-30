HuffPost

Espadrilles are shoes that work for just about anybody. They come in flat styles, wedge silhouettes and even flatform sandals — it’s easy to find your ideal pair. These shoes are known for their rope woven soles that add personality and texture to any outfit, making them perfect for the spring and summer seasons.

Having a good pair of espadrille wedges that you feel comfortable walking in is essential for summer weddings, beach vacays and other warm-weather festivities. Like these Sole Society Audrina sandals in nude, the neutral tone and simple straps look great with any dress, jumpsuit or romper, no matter the occasion.

To help you on your hunt for the best espadrilles, we've rounded up 15 styles you can wear all day long.

