Pentagon Chief Asks For Navy Secretary’s Resignation Over SEAL's Disciplinary Case

Handout . / Reuters Secretary of the Navy Richard V. Spencer speaks after being formally sworn into office on September 7, 2017.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper has asked for Navy Secretary Richard Spencer’s resignation, according to reports.

The request came after Spencer sought to negotiate with the White House over the case of a Navy SEAL found guilty of committing war crimes in 2017. In a private meeting, Spencer reportedly said that Officer Edward Gallagher — whose demotion Trump reversed on Nov. 15 — would be able to retire as a Navy SEAL and keep his Trident insignia if the White House did not interfere in the Navy’s disciplinary proceedings.

A statement from the Pentagon said Spencer has lost the trust of the defense secretary.

“Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper has asked for the resignation of Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer after losing trust & confidence in him regarding his lack of candor over conversations with the White House involving the handling of Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher,” the statement said.

Gallagher was demoted after being convicted for posing with a corpse in a photograph while serving in Iraq. He was charged with multiple other counts, including shooting civilians. The naval officer has since become a darling of the conservative movement, making appearances across right-wing media leading up to and since Trump’s decision to reverse his demotion.

In a Nov. 21 tweet, Trump offered a full-throated defense of Gallagher. “The Navy will NOT be taking away Warfighter and Navy Seal Eddie Gallagher’s Trident Pin,” he wrote of the convicted officer, adding, “This case was handled very badly from the beginning. Get back to business!”