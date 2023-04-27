What's Hot

Howard Stern Names The 1 Thing Tucker Carlson Forgot

Ex-UCLA Gynecologist Sentenced In Patients Sex Abuse Case

'Daily Show' Unearths Tucker Carlson's (Spoof) HR File And It's 'Not Good'

Seth Meyers Goes Balls-In On Tucker Carlson's Weirdest 'Investigation'

Gov. Gavin Newsom Flames Sen. Ron Johnson’s Climate Crisis Spin With Just 8 Words

Drew Barrymore Applauds Madison Beer For Being Open About Suicidal Past: 'I've Been There'

Ari Melber Pits Ted Cruz Against Ted Cruz Using His Own Words About Trump

Hakeem Jeffries Assails GOP As 'Party Of Tax Cuts'

Higher Interest Rates Drive U.S. Economy Slowdown

Pink Has Perfect Response To Far-Right Twitter Troll

34 Products That'll Make You Want To Write A 'Thank You' Card To Yourself

Hot Sleeper? These 10 Genius Products Can Help You Get Better Rest

EntertainmentBaseball ESPNmarly rivera

ESPN Reporter Marly Rivera Canned After Calling Rival The C-Word

"I fully accept responsibility for what I said," the now-fired sports network baseball analyst said.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

|

ESPN fired baseball reporter Marly Rivera after she used a vulgar insult to address a rival journalist competing for an interview, according to reports on Wednesday.

Rivera, a bilingual analyst and writer who appeared on ESPN, ESPN Radio and ESPN Deportes, reserved time to interview New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge on April 18 before New York played the Los Angeles Angels.

But Ivon Gaete, a freelance reporter who was also at Yankee Stadium to chat with Judge, ignored Rivera’s reminders of the appointment, the New York Post reported.

Rivera was caught on video calling Gaete a “fucking cunt,” apparently prompting her dismissal.

Rivera “no longer works here,” ESPN informed USA Today in a statement.

Rivera reportedly said she apologized, but Gaete wouldn’t accept. HuffPost couldn’t immediately reach Gaete for comment.

“I fully accept responsibility for what I said, which I should not have,” Rivera said, per Deadline.

Rivera claimed there was context. She said she has had run-ins with Gaete’s husband, John Blundell, the MLB vice president of communications, according to the New York Post.

“I am a professional with a sterling reputation across baseball and I do believe that I am being singled out by a group of individuals with whom I have a long history of professional disagreements,” Rivera said.

Rivera had worked for ESPN since 2011, Awful Announcing wrote.

ESPN reporter Marly Rivera is no longer at the sports network after uttering an expletive at another reporter.
ESPN reporter Marly Rivera is no longer at the sports network after uttering an expletive at another reporter.
Bob Levey via Getty Images
Go To Homepage
Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community