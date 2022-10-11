Whether you’re an espresso extraction pro or you struggle with dosing out your drip coffee in the mornings, you’re going to want to get in on the Amazon Prime Early Access deals that are happening as you read this. Brands like De’Longhi and Calphalon are offering major discounts on popular, highly-rated espresso machines, like 51% off this espresso maker that has a 15-bar pump.
A quality espresso machine is the key to making cafe-quality lattes, cappuccinos and more speciality drinks without ever having to leave your home. Many machines on the market are easy to use and offer a ton of neat features, like the De’Longhi 15-bar espresso machine, which takes both freshly ground espresso and pods.
Below, we rounded up more of the most eye-opening deals on espresso machines you can get during the Prime Early Access sale. If there’s a machine that’s been on your wishlist (or someone else’s), now’s the time to get it.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.