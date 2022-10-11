Shopping
These Espresso Machines Are Up To 51% Off For Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale

Amazon is offering major discounts on espresso machines for Prime Day, so you can make the perfect latte for a fraction of the price.

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/DeLonghi-EC9155MB-Specialista-Espresso-Machine/dp/B099YT9MYG?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=63459f7ee4b08e0e607d8799%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="De&#x27;Longhi La Specialista Arte espresso machine" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63459f7ee4b08e0e607d8799" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/DeLonghi-EC9155MB-Specialista-Espresso-Machine/dp/B099YT9MYG?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=63459f7ee4b08e0e607d8799%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">De'Longhi La Specialista Arte espresso machine</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Calphalon-BVCLECMP1-Espresso-Machine-Stainless/dp/B07STXCNXW?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=63459f7ee4b08e0e607d8799%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Calphalon Temp IQ espresso machine" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63459f7ee4b08e0e607d8799" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Calphalon-BVCLECMP1-Espresso-Machine-Stainless/dp/B07STXCNXW?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=63459f7ee4b08e0e607d8799%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Calphalon Temp IQ espresso machine</a>
Whether you’re an espresso extraction pro or you struggle with dosing out your drip coffee in the mornings, you’re going to want to get in on the Amazon Prime Early Access deals that are happening as you read this. Brands like De’Longhi and Calphalon are offering major discounts on popular, highly-rated espresso machines, like 51% off this espresso maker that has a 15-bar pump.

A quality espresso machine is the key to making cafe-quality lattes, cappuccinos and more speciality drinks without ever having to leave your home. Many machines on the market are easy to use and offer a ton of neat features, like the De’Longhi 15-bar espresso machine, which takes both freshly ground espresso and pods.

Below, we rounded up more of the most eye-opening deals on espresso machines you can get during the Prime Early Access sale. If there’s a machine that’s been on your wishlist (or someone else’s), now’s the time to get it.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
Calphalon Temp IQ espresso machine (51% off)
This top-rated espresso maker features a 15-bar Italian pump to deliver the right amount of pressure for maximum flavor extraction, and it produces a beautiful layer of cream. It has a dial interface for selecting steam, hot water and preprogrammed single and double shots.
$244.99 at Amazon (originally $499.99)
2
Amazon
De'Longhi 15-bar espresso machine (21% off)
This machine has a three-in-one filter holder for one to two espresso shots or an easy-serve espresso pod. Its removable drip tray can accommodate larger cups and a manual milk frother will help you craft perfect cappuccinos and lattes.
$109.95 at Amazon (originally $149.95)
3
Amazon
Breville Barista touch espresso machine (18% off)
This machine boasts a digital touchscreen for creating pre-programmed drinks, an automatic milk frother, a built-in grinder, and the ability to heat up water in a whopping three seconds, calibrating it to just the right temperature to ensure precise extraction. (It also has 4.7 star rating and 1,586 five-star ratings on Amazon.)
$899.95 at Amazon (originally $1,099.95)
4
Amazon
De'Longhi Dinamica with LatteCrema automatic espresso machine (30% off)
Enjoy 16 espresso and coffee recipes, including lattes, cappuccinos, macchiatos, espressos, iced coffees and ristrettos, with this beginner-friendly machine. It also has a built-in grinder with 13 settings so you can have freshly ground coffee whenever you want. The automatic and adjustable milk frothing also helps you achieve the perfect amount of texture for lattes and cappuccinos.
$979.95 at Amazon (originally $1,399.95)
5
Amazon
Gevi 20 bar espresso machine (35% off)
Designed with cool features like a fast heating system, 20 bar high-pressure pump and a stable steam control, this easy-to-use espresso machine is a must-have for your kitchen.
$129.99 at Amazon (originally $199.99)
6
Amazon
De'Longhi La Specialista Arte espresso machine (21% off)
This espresso machine is equipped with a built-in grinder that has 8 settings to get the correct dosage and grind size. It also has active temperature control and a steam wand that lets you make fancy latte art.
$549.95 at Amazon (originally $699.95)
