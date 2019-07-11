The biggest names in sports attended the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on Wednesday night to celebrate their many achievements. When it came to red carpet victory, couples were the ones who took the W.

Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird attended in matching tuxedo-inspired looks, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade stunned in a floral mini dress and all-white suiting, respectively, while Ciara color-coordinated her black cutout gown with Russell Wilson.

But just like seemingly every other event that has taken place over the last week, no one sparkled brighter than the women’s national soccer team ― some quite literally in sparkly gowns.

Take a look at our picks for best dressed at the ESPYs below.