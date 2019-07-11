Real Life. Real News. Real Voices.
Help us tell more of the stories that matter from voices that too often remain unheard.
Join HuffPost Plus
Style & Beauty

Here Are All The Best-Dressed Couples On The ESPYs Red Carpet

Or, in the case of the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team, the entire team.

The biggest names in sports attended the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on Wednesday night to celebrate their many achievements. When it came to red carpet victory, couples were the ones who took the W.

Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird attended in matching tuxedo-inspired looks, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade stunned in a floral mini dress and all-white suiting, respectively, while Ciara color-coordinated her black cutout gown with Russell Wilson.

But just like seemingly every other event that has taken place over the last week, no one sparkled brighter than the women’s national soccer team ― some quite literally in sparkly gowns.

Take a look at our picks for best dressed at the ESPYs below.

Megan Rapinoe
Rich Fury via Getty Images
Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird attend the 2019 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, CA on July 10, 2019.
Alex Morgan
Image Group LA via Getty Images
Alex Morgan accepts an award at the 2019 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, CA on July 10, 2019.
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade
Allen Berezovsky via Getty Images
Gabrielle Union in Raisa Vanessa and Dwyane Wade in Louis Vuitton at the 2019 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, CA on July 10, 2019.
Von Miller
Esquire
Von Miller on the red carpet at the 2019 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, CA on July 10, 2019.
Russell Wilson and Ciara
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
Russell Wilson and Ciara on the red carpet at the 2019 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, CA on July 10, 2019.
P.K. Subban and Lindsey Vonn
Allen Berezovsky via Getty Images
P.K. Subban and Lindsey Vonn on the red carpet at the 2019 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, CA on July 10, 2019.
Usher
Allen Berezovsky via Getty Images
Usher on the red carpet at the 2019 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, CA on July 10, 2019.
U.S. Women's National Soccer Team
Rich Fury via Getty Images
Members of the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team pose together after winning the Best Team Award at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, CA on July 10, 2019.
Elle Fanning
Allen Berezovsky via Getty Images
Presenter Elle Fanning wears Celine on the red carpet at the 2019 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, CA on July 10, 2019.
Seun Adigun
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
Suen Adigun and her date on the 2019 ESPYs red carpet in Los Angeles, CA on July 10, 2019.
Ciara With Members Of The U.S. Women's National Soccer Team
Rich Fury via Getty Images
Ciara poses with winners of the Best Team Award at the 2019 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, CA on July 10, 2019.
Chloe Kim
Phillip Faraone via Getty Images
Chloe Kim on the red carpet at the 2019 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, CA on July 10, 2019.
Dwight Howard
Image Group LA via Getty Images
Dwight Howard on the red carpet at the 2019 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, CA on July 10, 2019.
Victoria Brito
Phillip Faraone via Getty Images
Victoria Brito wearing Boss on the red carpet at the 2019 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles, CA on July 10, 2019.
Megan Rapinoewomen's soccer espy awards