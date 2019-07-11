The biggest names in sports attended the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on Wednesday night to celebrate their many achievements. When it came to red carpet victory, couples were the ones who took the W.
Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird attended in matching tuxedo-inspired looks, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade stunned in a floral mini dress and all-white suiting, respectively, while Ciara color-coordinated her black cutout gown with Russell Wilson.
But just like seemingly every other event that has taken place over the last week, no one sparkled brighter than the women’s national soccer team ― some quite literally in sparkly gowns.
Take a look at our picks for best dressed at the ESPYs below.
Megan Rapinoe
Rich Fury via Getty Images
Alex Morgan
Image Group LA via Getty Images
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade
Allen Berezovsky via Getty Images
Von Miller
Esquire
Russell Wilson and Ciara
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
P.K. Subban and Lindsey Vonn
Allen Berezovsky via Getty Images
Usher
Allen Berezovsky via Getty Images
U.S. Women's National Soccer Team
Rich Fury via Getty Images
Elle Fanning
Allen Berezovsky via Getty Images
Seun Adigun
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
Ciara With Members Of The U.S. Women's National Soccer Team
Rich Fury via Getty Images
Chloe Kim
Phillip Faraone via Getty Images
Dwight Howard
Image Group LA via Getty Images
Victoria Brito
Phillip Faraone via Getty Images