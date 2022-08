32 Things That You'll Regret Not Bringing To Your Next Beach Day

A pair of aqua socks

One time (before I got these), I decided to go swimming in a lake. I started to walk in and immediately recoiled by the feeling of the slimy, murky, gooey texture of the ground. Now I won't go anywhere in bodies of water without these. The bottom has a thick nonskid sole so you can get a better grip of slippery rocks and surfaces under the water and the top feels pretty much like a sock! Available in women's sizes 5.5–15 and 43 colors."I really can't say enough about these shoes. They are AMAZING for the beach. I hate going in the ocean without something on my feet, but other water shoes, sandals, flip flops etc., always left me with painful feet because shells and grainy sand would still fill them and tear up my feet.They are also a breeze to clean out, I just removed the insert and was able to completely turn the shoes inside out to get a complete rinse done and then slid the insert back in and wrung them out — they also dry nicely! I definitely need to get more for my entire family for our next beach trip!" — Rachel