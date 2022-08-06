32 Things That You'll Regret Not Bringing To Your Next Beach Day

Popular items from this list include:
A waterproof pouch that’ll keep your cellphone dry, even if you take it in the water.
A cooler backpack to hold up to 25 cans of your favorite drink so you can stay at the beach way longer knowing you’ve got all the cold snacks and beverages you desire.
Or a kiddie pool-shaped cooler for a fun way to keep your beverages and snacks ice cold and accessible for everyone.
A pair of lightweight lounger chairs
It requires NO assembling at all! Just spread it out on the sand, adjust the angle to arch the chair to your most comfortable position, and relax! They even have a pocket by the headrest to keep your keys, phone, or snacks. Available in three colorsPromising review:
"These were perfect. They were exactly what I was looking for now that summer is here. They're compact, easy to carry, lightweight — perfect for movies under the stars, music in the park, and beach days." — Sherry Ramsundar
A sand removing glove
Promising review:
"BEST INVENTION EVER. When my friend showed me this when we Elster at the beach with our baby I ordered and had it delivered to our beach house the next day. If you have kids or even just hate sand all over you buy this for the beach! A must-have!" — ABetcha
A waterproof pouch
It also comes with a lanyard so you can wear it around your neck. Fits all smartphones up to 7" diagonal size. Available in 14 colorsPromising review:
"This product is incredible. I purchased to use while in Key West for an iPhone 6, iPhone 6 plus, and Galaxy S6 Edge and it fits perfectly for each phone (but a little more snug with the iPhone 6 plus). It is completely waterproof and takes great photos and video through the case but you have to press record prior to submerging the case underwater. My family went snorkeling and kept the case with the phone inside submerged almost the entire time and had no issues with leakage.
My family and I got stopped numerous times being asked where we purchased this product. Perfect even if just on the beach and you do not want to get sand or sunscreen on your phone and want to still take photos/text/browse the internet while on the beach.
I will be purchasing this for everyone in my family as it has become a travel must-have! I highly recommend this product." — Jennifer Roman
A cooler backpack
It's leakproof and scratch-proof! Available in six colorsPromising review:
"This cooler backpack is absolutely perfect. I plan on bringing it to the beach every time we go. It's actually very comfortable on my shoulders. No leaks and it keeps our beverages and snacks nice and cool! Would 100% recommend." — Anjel
Or a kiddie pool-shaped cooler
Funboy is a family-owned small business based in Venice Beach, California that makes giant-sized pool floats and other fun summer accessories. Learn more about their story here
.Promising review:
"Loving this drink cooler for our bachelorette party in Key West! Perfect vibe and sturdy for all the cocktails." — Bach to Basic
A cooling SPF 30 sunscreen
Available in multiple styles.
Promising review:
"This is a great product. I love that this is available in a twin pack. It's easy to apply. I applied often ( maybe even more than recommended ) but after multiple days in the Florida sun the product left me burn free. Keep in mind that it still gives you a bit of a tan but it leaves no sunburn damage. This is my go-to sun protectant and will be all I buy in the future." — JBG
Or this SPF 30 sunscreen from Black Girl Sunscreen
This sunscreen is paraben-free, fragrance-free, oxybenzone-free, octinoxate-free, silicone-free and aluminum-free.Promising review:
"I used to dread wearing sunscreen because of that horrible ashy cast it gave my brown skin. Now? I actually look forward to putting this stuff on. I love how moisturizing it is and that it is completely sheer.
What is advertised to do it actually does. I layer this on top of my moisturizer. You do need to work it in a little bit but it absorbs into the skin nicely. To all my brown/black ladies/fellas, what are you waiting for? Buy it!" — MD
A set of beach toys
Promising review:
"My son loves playing in the sand at the beach or in our yard in the sandbox. This set has everything you could possibly need for playing in the sand. It has a bucket, various molds, shovel, rake, watering can, a sand sifter, and four small blow up beach balls. Probably the best thing this set includes, for me anyway, is a plastic zip-up storage bad and a net bag to use at the beach when the toys are wet and covered in sand.
I have two kids and have purchased numerous sand toy sets over the years because they never come with a decent reusable bag and end up getting lost over time. These toys are bright colored and made from a thick plastic. They are a much better quality than some of the ones I have purchased from dollar stores in the past" — Jessika
Shadey Attachments / Etsy
A universal phone shade
Shadey Attachments
is a UK-based small business that came up with this idea after seeing people struggle to view their phone while lounging in the sun. The shades attaches to most mobile devices by suction and fans out to protect your face from UV rays. Available in six colors.Promising review:
"I ordered this last-minute for Christmas holiday, and I can honestly say, I now can’t use my phone in the sun without it!
It took a second to get going and to realize you have to point it at the sun to put your face in the shade (also better for the wrinkles). It's literally the best thing ever for the sun." — Hayley Place
A tumbler with double-wall vacuum insulation
According to reviewers, it's even better than the more expensive brands of insulated tumblers! It comes with a flip lid, a straw lid, and two reusable straws. Available in five sizes and 35 colors.Promising review:
"Not to be dramatic, but I would die for this cup. I bought the all black version and it's beautiful. Not only that, but the interchangeable tops and two plastic straws!!! I'm so excited to be saving the whales and looking amazing in the process. I should ask for commission on the sales of this because all of my coworkers want one now. Another great part that I don't think the description mentions, there's NO condensation AT ALL. I also accidentally left half an iced coffee WITH CUBES in here for nine hours and when I came home the cubes were still there and the coffee was still cold.
ALSO, I have tiny hands which sometimes makes holding things difficult. But the 16-oz size is tall and slim and easy to carry/fit in small bags." — jacklynn ramos
A pair of bottle opener sunglasses
Available in three colors.
Promising review:
"These are great, practical, and fun glasses! The sunglasses work well under very sunny conditions, they are comfortable to wear, and having the bottle opener is a hoot! They work great." — LisaC
A swimsuit cover-up
Available in women's sizes S–3XL and 36 colors.
Promising review:
"The beach dress is a soft, breathable material (100% cotton), color is so subtle and exactly like you see in the picture. The shirt/dress/coverup is so lightweight and flowy. You could easily wear this as a dress at a beach cafe, it’s definitely long enough and beautifully designed. The sleeves have tabs to keep them rolled up.. without the hassle of buttons." —ChiflyPsst: This item is included in Prime Wardrobe, so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!
A pack of waterproof bandages
Available in various quantities and three styles.
Promising review:
"These are the best waterproof bandages out there. I've been using these for years now and really love them. I keep them in our beach bag and they've stayed good through years of hot days and are still usable when I need them.
Usually adhesive bandages get ruined really fast in heat. They stick so well that you can swim and do whatever and be sure they'll stay on.
I've even once used it to seal my broken nail while waiting on nail repair kit to arrive. These are my favorite beach bandages." — MooMeow
Ring Thing Designs / Etsy
The Ring Thing a waterproof clip-on holder
Ring Thing Design
is a woman-owned small business dedicated to creating stylish and functional products. A portion of each sale for this product is donated to nonprofits working to stop human trafficking. Available in seven colors.Promising review:
"I was unsure about this purchase. I didn’t think I would use it to its full potential, but, man oh man, was I wrong. I use it everyday. It’s where I store my engagement ring.
While at work, I put it in the Ring Thing, and after, I am free to pop it back on. It has given me the power to shut my fiancé up when I 'forget' my ring. I NEVER FORGET NOW! It’s always with me. This is money well spent. Don’t sleep on getting yours." — Liliana
Rebecca O'Connell / BuzzFeed
A bug bite suction tool
Promising review:
"I am an adult who hates mosquito bites, so much so that I often will avoid going outside. I am a mosquito magnet when others I am with won’t get any bites. I will itch for days to the point my bites bleed. With this, I suction the bites a few times and no more itch.
If on the rare occasion it flares up a few days later, I suction again and no more itch! I love this thing. If I could give it 10 stars I would!" — Jessica
A super sturdy beach umbrella
This comes with stakes to keep it extra sturdy and a carrying bag for easy transport. It's also made with wind flaps to keep sand out when the wind is blowing in — it's basically the best way to go to the beach without having to deal with any parts of the beach. Available in three colors.Promising review:
"The last time we were at the beach the wind was fairly strong but the this held up great for our weekend trip! I found that putting sand around the edges of the umbrella, to help support the anchors, was helpful. The flaps that allow wind kept me shaded, cool, and breezy. I've used other cheap beach umbrellas that would have buckled under the wind gusts that we had today. It even rained for a few minutes, but my wife and I stayed nice and chill under this. We loved it!
We're the kind of folks who love to sit on the beach from 9 a.m. until the sun goes down and this made the beach THAT much more enjoyable." — Mark
A cutout lounge chair
Available in five colors and three styles.
Promising review:
"I was looking for a QUALITY trifold, easy to carry, chaise that I could lie on facedown and not either smother or wrench my neck. It checks ALL the boxes! I can read while facedown now or simply breathe and not need neck therapy. It’s sturdy, quality, functional and has a carry strap. Do I need to say more? I’m considering buying a second in case I can’t get one in the future. — DMD
A pack of eight beach clips
Promising review:
"I loved having these in my beach bag. I use them to secure beach towels, hats, and cover-ups to my chair. I even used these as chip clips in the beach condo! People ask where I found them." — Sarah McCoy
A set of four lunch-box sized ice packs
Available in larger packs.
Promising review:
"I initially needed something small and slim for the cooler on beach days but now I use them regularly when packing lunches, picking up groceries, etc. They're super durable and the perfect size!" — Haley
A towel designed to literally repel sand
It's made of a polyester microsuede material that absorbs quickly and dries fast. It also has an anti-microbial finish to keep the towel clean longer. Available in seven colors.
Rumpl is a small business based in Portland, Oregon that makes stylish, cozy "sleeping bag blankets" meant for indoor and outdoor activities as well as packable beach towels.Promising review:
"This towel dries better than a conventional towel! Not only that but it was completely dry and ready to reuse in about 10 minutes. Normally we'd go through a stack of beach towels in one day. The towel itself is big but it packs up compact leaving more room in your bag for other things. It's soooo soft, made very well, and the pattern is gorgeous. I will be replacing all of my towels with these!!" — Danielle W.
A rechargeable handheld fan
It takes about three hours to fully charge. The battery can last between three to eight hours depending on which of the three speeds you've set it on. Available in four colors.Promising review:
"I am so happy I purchased this. It definitely makes my life slot cooler. Great for traveling or those occasional hot flashes. I love that it doesn't need countless batteries that die quickly. I can just recharge it. The battery lasts quite a while as well. It has three settings low, medium, and high, and let me tell you the highest setting really puts out some air.
I was really amazed at the strength of the fan on the highest setting. It's definitely worth every penny. I like taking mine to work when I get overheated because I'm always hot or when I go to the beach. It always comes in handy living in this hot, humid climate." — Rae
Or a cooling towel
Please note: You should avoid using the towel in the same spot for longer than half an hour. The towel can absorb the moisture and oil from your skin, resulting in dry skin.Promising review:
"This is the best for the summer heat. I even wrap one around my dog in summer in the car. I've bought multiples and gave one to mail carrier and maintenance guy...total game changer for us." — lou100
A Slammo game set
How to play: This game needs to be played with four people, two on each team. each team has three hits to bounce or spike the ball to the net. It's a lot like volleyball! This set includes the net, a carrying case, and three balls.Promising review:
"This is an EXTREMELY fun beach game! I saw tons of people playing it last year so I decided to pull the trigger. Came with everything pictures and set-up was very easy. I have used it a few times and it seems very durable. Yes it is made of plastic so you will have to be careful not to leave it in a hot car, but as long as you think it will be fine! I love the handy pouch and the fact that it came with a training ball! I can get a very nice strong tension on the net quickly and easily!" — Casey Jones
A full face snorkel mask
This bad boy has two chambers and four intake valves to allow air to circulate in and out freely. It uses one-way valves *and* a separate breathing chamber to ensure fresh air is always circulating through the mask. The mask provides 50 percent easier breathing compared to other full-face snorkeling masks. Available in sizes S–L and six colors.Promising review:
"This is a fantastic snorkel! I've tried other full face snorkels and they worked just fine. This gives a much bigger field of view and is a lot more comfortable than the others. I think other snorkels compromise on the viewing field and comfort in order to keep water from flooding the mask. You'll spend less money on different masks but it is most definitely worth the little extra money to get this mask and be able to be comfortable and experience life beneath the water with a huge field of view!!
The GoPro
mount is a very nice addition. Highly recommend!!!" — A Dougherty
A pair of aqua socks
One time (before I got these), I decided to go swimming in a lake. I started to walk in and immediately recoiled by the feeling of the slimy, murky, gooey texture of the ground. Now I won't go anywhere in bodies of water without these. The bottom has a thick nonskid sole so you can get a better grip of slippery rocks and surfaces under the water and the top feels pretty much like a sock! Available in women's sizes 5.5–15 and 43 colors.Promising review:
"I really can't say enough about these shoes. They are AMAZING for the beach. I hate going in the ocean without something on my feet, but other water shoes, sandals, flip flops etc., always left me with painful feet because shells and grainy sand would still fill them and tear up my feet. NOTHING but tiny specs of the 'fine' sand got into these shoes at the beach. I was shocked and SO happy. I was able to hunt for shark teeth carefree about what I was walking on, even with lots of shells and rocks under my feet.
They are also a breeze to clean out, I just removed the insert and was able to completely turn the shoes inside out to get a complete rinse done and then slid the insert back in and wrung them out — they also dry nicely! I definitely need to get more for my entire family for our next beach trip!" — Rachel
A waterproof Kindle Paperwhite
Available in four colors and two storage sizes.Promising review:
"The waterproofing alone made me want to switch Kindles, as someone whole loves reading by the pool/beach. It has all the great features I already had with my previous Kindle. This is definitely worth getting!" — cc armstrong
A portable safe
You can set your own combination *and* it even has a charging cable access so you can charge your device while keeping it safe! Available in two colors.Promising review:
"This safe has become a MUST have on all our vacations. We no longer travel without it. We put two iPhones, cash, and car keys in this little safe, locked it to a beach cabana, threw a towel over it and took off for a hour of snorkeling. Never once worried about our belongings.
We now use several of these as room safes AND as 'hide a key' lockboxes outside our vacation condo for teens who come and go throughout the day. They are invaluable!" — KeepIT Reel
A scalp and hair mist from Sun Bum with SPF 30
This spray has a special vegan blend to help protect your scalp with SPF 30 and sunflower seed oil. It’s perfect for all hair types and will leave your hair smelling like summer! Just apply it 15 minutes before sun exposure!Promising review:
"I was so pleased to find this! Due to a few health issues my hair started thinning and I worried about parts of my scalp getting sunburn. This is a great product to finish getting ready to go out in the sun." — Joanie15
A set of beach cup holders
Promising review:
"We just returned from the beach and used our cup holders. They're perfect! Very sturdy, too. I had monogrammed decals made for them. I highly recommend these." — Betty
A cotton terry velour personalized beach towel
Everly Grayce
is an Alabama-based Etsy shop specializing in bridesmaid and groomsmen gifts, bachelorette party shirts, personalized beach towels, more. Available in eight primary colors and 20 design colors.Promising review:
"I love all things monogrammed! So of course, I love my new beach towel!! The seller shipped my order in less than 24 hrs, which was great! I hope to purchase from this shop again in the future." — Juanita
An embroidered oversized sunhat
Available in 105 styles.
Promising review:
"This is super cute! It's big and floppy and perfect for vacation photos! I wanted it to shade my face and it worked well for that. I'm pregnant and this hat is adorable so I wore it for my 'bump' pics and it made them look really pretty. And you can’t beat the price!" — Amanda Highbarger
And finally, a windshield sun shade
Available in eight sizes.
Promising review:
"This sun shield is perfect for blocking some of the Texas sun this summer. It fit my Highlander windshield perfectly, blocking all the rays and reducing the heat build-up. It's easy to fold and unfold to store compactly in the space between the drivers seat and center console, which is so nice. It's very light weight and held in place with sun visors when deployed. I'm going to buy another for my husband's car." — Lisa Ann