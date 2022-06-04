12 Essential Items For Your First Home That You Didn’t Realize You’d Need

Moving into your first place after college can be an exciting time, but it can also be stressful. What do you need? Does your place have a dishwasher? What kind of curtain rod will fit your windows? The list of essentials is typically longer than what you’d need at a dorm, where basic things like curtains or trash bins are often provided. And while buying these things may not be super exciting or glamorous, you’ll be glad to have them once you start to unpack and settle in.