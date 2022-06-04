Shopping

12 Essential Items For Your First Home That You Didn’t Realize You’d Need

Practical items that you won’t want to forget when you graduate into the real world.

On Assignment For HuffPost

Moving into your first place after college can be an exciting time, but it can also be stressful. What do you need? Does your place have a dishwasher? What kind of curtain rod will fit your windows? The list of essentials is typically longer than what you’d need at a dorm, where basic things like curtains or trash bins are often provided. And while buying these things may not be super exciting or glamorous, you’ll be glad to have them once you start to unpack and settle in.

Here are 12 products from Walmart that are essential for your first place.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Walmart
A 2-tier dish-drying rack
Chances are that your first apartment won’t have a dishwasher, and even if it does there will always be things that have to be hand-washed anyway. This large capacity dish-drying rack has spaces for plates, bowls, utensils, cups – everything you need.
$26.99 at Walmart
2
Walmart
A Bissell 3-in-1 lightweight corded stick vacuum
Clean up messes big and small with this versatile vacuum. You can use it on carpet, area rugs and hard floors, and the handle and foot can be removed for spot cleaning stairs, countertops or even your couch.
$28.88 at Walmart
3
Walmart
A 39-piece hand tool set
For hanging up pictures, opening packages, assembling furniture and everything in between, this portable tool kit has you covered. The molded plastic case helps to ensure everything stays in its place, so you can grab what you need without having to rummage around.
$24.14 at Walmart
4
Walmart
A stainless steel motion sensor trash can
This magical trash can opens with a wave of your hand over an infrared motion sensor, then automatically closes five seconds after it no longer senses an object. It’s big enough to accommodate a 13-gallon trash can liner, so you won’t have to take out the trash too often.
$43.18 at Walmart
5
Walmart
This Emily futon by River Street Designs
For when your friends want to crash at your place, a futon is a must. This tufted futon comes in a variety of colors and finishes, but we’re partial to the green velvet.
$219 at Walmart
6
Walmart
A gorgeous 16-piece dinnerware set
Nothing says “adulting” quite like a matching dinnerware set, and this one looks like handcrafted ceramic without being super expensive. Did we mention it’s dishwasher- and microwave-safe too?
$49.92 at Walmart
7
Walmart
A double hanging garment rack
If your bedroom doesn’t have a closet, or for any space in your new digs that could use more storage, this garment rack is perfect for clothes, shoes and even accessories. It has hanging rods and shelves, plus locking rolling wheels in case you want to move it around.
$78 at Walmart
8
Walmart
A bamboo cheese board with cutlery set
For game night, wine and cheese night, or a random Tuesday when you’re feeling fancy, this bamboo board has everything you need to make a charcuterie board. DIY made delicious.
$27.86 at Walmart
9
Walmart
A set of total blackout curtains
Easy to forget, but crucial for privacy, you’re going to want to make sure you have a set of curtains so that you’re not changing in the bathroom the first night you’re staying in your new place. These ones are made of recycled materials, block out light and insulate your room.
$22.97 at Walmart
10
Walmart
A 140-piece first aid kit
Don’t wait until you need a Band-Aid to buy some. Just keep this first aid kit in your bathroom at the ready in case you get any cuts, scrapes or burns. It has acetaminophen, alcohol prep pads, antibacterial bandages, allergy pills, first aid and burn cream, triple antibiotic ointment and more.
$9.88 at Walmart
11
Walmart
A full-length floor mirror
Measuring 65 inches by 22 inches, this full-length mirror is ideal for OOTD photos and making your space feel bigger and brighter. We love the modern look that the gold outline and arched shape gives.
$196.99 at Walmart
12
Walmart
A folding 2-step ladder stool
For changing light bulbs and smoke detector batteries, or reaching high cabinets and shelves, this ladder is safer than standing on a random stool or chair. It’s lightweight, foldable and has rubber feet for added stability.
$64.99 at Walmart
A toothbrush station so you can clear counter clutter and prevent goopy messes

31 Viral TikTok Home Products That Just Make Sense

Popular in the Community

shoppinghomewalmart

MORE IN LIFE

Work/Life

This Woman’s Viral Argument For Marriage As A Career Has The Internet All Riled Up

Style & Beauty

The Important Body Part You’re Probably Missing When You Apply Sunscreen

Food & Drink

In A Battle Of Famous Scrambled Eggs, Which Chef’s Technique Is The Best?

Wellness

5 Little Tricks To Improve Your Sleep When You’re Pregnant

Travel

What You Should Know About CLEAR, Global Entry And TSA PreCheck

Relationships

The Rudest Things You Can Do At The Dog Park

Work/Life

Google Has A New Job Interview Practice Tool You Should Try ASAP

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Shopping

The Best Lightweight Pajamas You Won't Sweat In All Summer

Wellness

Is COVID-19 Rebound Dangerous? Here's What To Expect, According To Doctors.

Travel

The Last Howard Johnson's Restaurant In America Is Officially Closed

Shopping

12 Internet-Famous Dads Share The Gifts They Actually Want For Father's Day

Style & Beauty

Lymphatic Drainage Massages Are Trending With Influencers, But Do They Even Do What They Claim?

Shopping

Support The Queer Community By Shopping These LGBTQ-Owned Brands

Shopping

This $10 Tool Relieves Bug Bites On The Go

Shopping

35 Products To Help Make Traveling To A Wedding Easier

Food & Drink

‘Knowing How To Cook Was Actually My Lifesaver In Jail’

Relationships

12 Ways You Might Be Rude At A Wedding And Not Realize It

Food & Drink

Massachusetts McDonald’s Accused Of Intentionally Selling Muslim Family Bacon

Wellness

5 Common Morning Habits That Actually Ruin Your Sleep

Food & Drink

How To Make The Perfect Sangria, According To Bartenders

Shopping

These Portable AC Units Can Cool Your Home, Even Without Standard-Sized Windows

Shopping

Need A Father's Day Gift Idea? These Are The Best Ones For Dad

Shopping

You'll Never Regret Throwing These 34 Travel Items In Your Bag Last Minute

Shopping

The Best Exfoliators For Your Face, According To A Dermatologist

Home & Living

This Canadian Thriller Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Style & Beauty

My Gel Manicure Horror Story Made Me Wonder: Is This Even Safe?

Wellness

6 Things People Actually Need To Improve Their Mental Health Right Now

Shopping

Anyone Can Benefit From A Wireless Karaoke Microphone

Shopping

6 All-Terrain Shoes That Actual Hikers Wear

Travel

Why This Small Town In Puerto Rico Should Be Your Next Vacation Spot

Food & Drink

Day Drinking Hits Your Body Way Differently. Here's How, According To Doctors.

Shopping

Sex Experts Say You're Missing Out On Lube. Here Are 8 Highly Rated Options.

Shopping

18 Cooling Blankets To Help You Get A Chill Night's Sleep

Shopping

31 Genuinely Useful Travel Products You'll Be Glad You Packed

Shopping

20 Bridal Accessories That Are Almost More Beautiful Than The Gown

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Shopping

Walmart Sandals Are The Best-Kept Summer Footwear Secret

Wellness

30 Relatable Tweets About Social Anxiety

Home & Living

Here's What's Coming To Netflix In June