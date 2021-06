18 Essential Kitchen Purchases You Should Stop Putting Off

A mini countertop compost bin

Because it's not too late to start caring about the environment. In fact, one could even argue that it is essential to start."This is the perfect countertop bin to store composting scraps. To be clear, this is not a composter. Composting is a process that must be done over a period of time to break up organic material (like scraps of vegetables and egg shells) into compost which is excellent soil for the garden. I recently bought a Bokashi Composting Starter Kit (which includes the material to break down the scraps of organic material). I use this OXO bin by my cutting board and throw in scraps like banana peel and cucumber skins. Every two days or so I transfer the scraps into the composter. This is helpful because the smell is kept to a minimum. It also limits my opening and closing of my Bokashi Composting bin which is supposed to be kept to a minimum." — Luckydog