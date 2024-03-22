If You’re Finally In Your 30s, Don’t Be Scared, Just Make Sure You Have These 33 Things

Popular items from this list:
- A pack of four duster sponges you simply dampen and then you’re ready to clean
- A hydrating Dr. Scholl’s heel repair balm that’ll help soothe dry feet and fill heel cracks
- An orthopedic knee pillow for all you side sleepers out there
A pack of 100+ light-dimming sheets so your digital alarm clock doesn't keep you up
Promising review:
"These are simply awesome! Such a small thing can make such a big difference. At night when I opened my eyes, I was flooded by little dots of light intruding my space from all my electronics: the TV and cable receiver, the modem, the routers, the electric blanket control switch, the microwave, the smoke alarms, cell phones, etc. And it doesn’t take much to interfere with a good night's sleep. These will mute and soften those bright lights so they don’t bother you anymore. Thanks for a great 'little size, big results' product!" — Ziapetlady
A pack of two durable legging organizers
Promising review:
"I bought these because I have limited closet space. The ability to hang 20 pairs of leggings saves me tons of room. I also like the clips that hold the leggings; they do not leave marks on the waistband!" — Sarah
A non-greasy CeraVe under-eye cream that contains hyaluronic acid and niacinamide
Promising review:
"This has truly been a savior for my under-eye concerns. It works wonders on dark circles and puffiness, leaving my delicate eye area feeling nourished and rejuvenated. The gentle formula doesn't irritate, and I've noticed a significant improvement in the overall texture and appearance of my skin. A must-have in my skincare routine!" — Veronica Smith
A pack of four cactus-shaped dryer balls
Promising review:
"These are the only dryer balls I've found that actually made me not need fabric softener sheets. It cuts down on static, and I don't find pet fur clinging to my clothes when I pull them out of the dryer." — Tianhui Fan
A bottle of Feed-N-Wax wood polish
Promising review:
"I LOVED using this in my kitchen. It made my cabinets look like they were recently redone.
I didn't do anything extra; I just wiped my cabinets with my normal cleaner and then used this, and like magic, my kitchen was brand-new
. I also used it on some shelving, banisters, and my hutch; they all looked amazing. And the hutch wasn't as annoying to dust for a while." — tiffany b
Promising review:
"I am a bit of a neat freak. These have been soooo useful for cleaning my baseboards, blinds, and fans. They can be used on really any surface, but they are specifically good in those spots. They can be submerged in warm, soapy water and reused over and over again. They are comparable to the Scrub Daddy damp dusters
. There are a bunch of them in the box, and they are all individually wrapped. A great deal and a great product!" — Bryn
A bottle of Wet & Forget shower cleaner
Promising review:
“I have well water. Something in my well water reacts with copper plumbing and turns my shower tiles blue. Since my bathroom color scheme isn't on the blue spectrum, this is problematic. The well water also causes the shower glass to film up quickly. I've tried dozens and dozens of cleaners and scrubbed till my arms ached trying to get ahead of the blue and scumminess
. My ambition in life is NOT to be a full-time bathroom scrubber! I saw this stuff on a professional house cleaner's TikTok (sorry, don't remember which one) and thought 'What the heck, might as well give it a try.'
Oh my goodness, the first day after my shower I sprayed this stuff all over and walked away. The next morning there was a NOTICEABLE reduction in the blue and the glass looked clearer too. Day two, sprayed again and walked away. The next morning the blue was gone except for a few spots on the floor tile and the glass looked amazing. Day three I sprayed the remaining spots and the next morning the shower practically looked new. NO SCRUBBING AT ALL!!!! This is my new favorite shower cleaner.
The ONLY con I have is that it makes me sneeze while I'm spraying from inside the shower, but I can live with that.” — L. J. Petillo
A vegan K-beauty facial cleanser
Promising review:
"[This has] been a game-changer. It has become the shining star in my skincare routine, delivering a thorough cleanse that leaves my skin looking and feeling revitalized. The texture of the foam is incredibly lightweight, creating a luxurious lather that effortlessly glides across the skin. It doesn't just cleanse; it pampers.
The gentle formula feels like a spa treatment, effectively removing impurities and makeup residue without stripping my skin of essential moisture. What sets this cleanser apart is its brightening power. Enriched with rice water, it not only cleanses but also works to promote a more even skin tone. Over time, I've noticed a visible improvement in the clarity and radiance of my complexion.
It's like a boost of vitality with every wash, making it an essential step in my pursuit of luminous skin." — Mateus
A pet hair remover so you can reclaim your couch
Promising review:
"I've had it in my possession for like two hours, and I've cleaned everything. The couch, the blinds, the cat tree pad, the chair; I'm obsessed. I feel like this thing should win an award for being so awesome.
I feel like it should be in raffle baskets and giveaways and silent auctions for every event that highlights 'things cat people need.' It's better than those sticky rollers; it's better than the one-directional velvet wand thing that I always use the wrong way. It's the best." — Meowser
A pack of K-Cup cleaners
Promising review:
“I had no idea that cleaning a Keurig was a thing. I bought these because I saw them on TikTok, believe it or not. I wanted to give it a go because my Keurig isn’t that old and I didn’t think it would do anything. IT WORKS SO WELL!
My Keurig wasn’t as nasty as some I’ve seen luckily. I would highly recommend. Keeps everything running correctly and clean
.” — Lauren
The Pink Stuff cleaning paste
Promising reviews:
"I have never seen my sink so clean! It removed the limescale with a regular wash cloth and a little scrubbing." — Cndrla
"I need this in bulk!! I have tried so many cleaning solutions to get out hard cooking stains on my stove top and nothing worked! This stuff took it right out without a problem!!" — Micaela Gunderson
A hydrating Dr. Scholl's heel repair balm that'll help soothe dry feet and fill heel cracks
Promising review:
"I have a history with dry, very cracked, crocodile-like (lol!) heels. My heels were so hard and cracked that they would cause tears in my sheets and socks. I have tried [a million] products. All of them worked for like a hot minute. This though. This has CHANGED my feet!!! I went through a regimen of applying it daily after a shower and putting socks on. The texture of my feet gradually got smoother and smoother and now they feel and look like normal feet!!!" — Amazon Customer
And three pairs of self-heating Dr. Scholl's foot masks formulated with shea butter
Promising review:
"After some shoes killed my feet after walking all day in Europe, this foot mask saved the day. It felt AMAZING on my feet and helped me recover a lot faster than just taking ibuprofen. Don’t travel abroad without this!" — Maria
A makeup-correcting stick
Promising review:
"Why didn’t someone think of this sooner? For years, I’ve been using cotton buds dipped in makeup remover to remove little goofs or mistakes. This is so much better and portable! Erases waterproof mascara marks around my eyes easily. Must-buy product!!" — Katherine
A lightweight, self-cleaning Tineco 2-in-1 cordless vacuum and mop
It also self-propels.Promising review:
"I confess I can be a lackadaisical housekeeper, which is problematic since my new dog sheds enough in a week for me to build an entirely new dog. What's worse is that vacuuming doesn't pick up much of his fur. This Tineco is magic, though. Not only does it pick everything up (dust, fur, hair, crumbs, Nature's Miracle, errant Cheerios), but because the wheels are motorized, vacuuming/mopping is a breeze.
I get exhausted using my canister vac, but this thing is a blast to use. Here is what I've learned: I always use the 'extra water' feature, which seems to work better. I clean the dirty water holder and parts every time I empty it, and I run the self-clean cycle after every second emptying session. This means I can do my primary bath and my 10-foot by 12-foot TV room before self-cleaning and recharging for a little bit. Or I can do my kitchen, entryway, and hall before self-cleaning, or my living room. In other words, you're not going to do your whole house on one battery charge or without running the self-cleaning feature several times. Of course, the reason you have to run the self-cleaning so often is because this little beauty is picking up So. Much. Stuff. It's magic. If it broke tomorrow (and I don't think it will break for a very long time), I would buy another.
" — Tsippi
A water-resistant insulated water bottle carrier
Promising review:
"Very handy when traveling or at the gym!
I got this one after getting a different brand that is smaller. I love the extra pockets on this and the roomie section for ANY water bottle or a smaller water bottle and other stuff. The zipped pocket holds my iPhone Max just fine. Just took this on a cruise and several people commented wishing they had one
. So much easier than a backpack or something for your water bottle." — Judy
A toilet tank cleaner with a citric acid formula to remove hard water deposits
Promising review:
"Wow! First of all, I was shocked when I noticed that my toilet tank was so filthy. I never looked in there, but there was a reason that my toilet bowl needed to be scrubbed every day. The tank was so nasty I couldn't even see the bottom. I really didn't want to drain the water and scrub the tank, then I saw this. I honestly didn't expect that it would actually work since my tank was so nasty. I dumped this little miracle product in the tank and left it overnight, and the next morning, I saw a much cleaner tank. I can actually see in there now. No draining or scrubbing.
Amazing stuff!" — Linda Baker
Shower curtain rings with separate hangers for your curtain and liner
Some reviewers
even use these to hang their pants/jeans.Promising review:
"This is one of those items you didn’t know you needed, and once you get it you can’t help but wonder how you ever managed before. I absolutely hate taking the shower curtains off because of the whole open and close for multiple shower curtains. I know you’re like, ‘It’s just shower curtain hooks.’ And it is. But when you have to change out the creepy shower liner that likes to attack you, and you dread doing so, this just adds seconds to your life. No more unsnapping. Simply take out the liner, place the liner on the appropriate hook, and presto." — Nardsbaby
A water-based instant carpet spot remover
Promising review:
"The only reason I'm giving the Folex 5 stars is because there's no place to give it 10. My dog, Sweetie, while playing on the tan carpeting in the family room, got hold of a blue Pilot G2 pen and chewed through the outer casing and the ink cartridge, leaving an approximately 6x12-inch area of carpeting splotched with blue ink. It took four or five applications, but following the label instructions to the letter, the spot was totally removed. Way to go Folex. Outstanding!" — Bob
A glasses lens cleaner made with carbon microfiber to gently remove streaks and smudges.
Promising review
: "I saw this on TikTok and wanted to get it. I wear glasses daily and often don't realize how dirty they are until I see a reflection through them. I've used cloths before, but they get weirdly oily and leave smear marks. This does not.
I love it so much, and I don't lose it in my purse." — Clair F
A tube of Nerdwax if your glasses love to slide down the bridge of your nose
Nerdwax
is a US-based small business that specializes in all-natural anti-slip eyewear products. Promising review:
"I can see why it's one of the most successful products seen on Shark Tank.Truly a game changer
. I thought I would forever struggle with my glasses moving down my nose all day long, but this really keeps them put! One less annoyance to deal with while wearing glasses.
I already know I'll be a lifelong customer for this product." — M.L. Gomez
A reparative K-beauty snail mucin essence
Promising review:
"I was skeptical because I thought this was just an overhyped item, but within the first two days I saw a noticeable difference in the glow and texture of my face. After a week, even more so. I already have a pretty solid skincare routine so I didn’t think this would make the big impact that it did. I highly recommend and it will definitely be a staple of my routine from now on." — andy
A pair of fleece-lined Crocs because your feet deserve comfort all year long
Promising review:
"Magic for your feet! I never thought I’d be a Crocs person, but after a year of only wearing slippers during COVID-19, my feet were not doing well. I wanted something soft and warm, like a slipper, but with arch support and a durable sole. Didn’t realize that was going to be so hard to find! They're warm enough to run around without socks in spring and fall but work great with adding socks of all sorts of thicknesses for the winter. There’s a reason people that spend all of their day on their feet swear by these shoes; I’m starting to understand why." — airmcghie
A saline nasal gel formulated with aloe
Promising review:
"I don't like to talk about it, but every year, my nose becomes super dry to the point where I sometimes get a bloody nose. I usually use some squeeze saline, but it got so bad this year that I decided to get this gel. A dab on a finger or a swab and my nose is hydrated, moistened, and not dry as a desert. No winter bloody noses! It is very light, is not slimy or like Vaseline, and it does not have any smell." — Catherine
A bottle-emptying kit so you can get every last drop of that $$$ serum
The kit comes with six adapters (to make them fit various bottle neck sizes) and six purple dispensing stands.Promising review:
"This is such a great tool for using every last bit of product and reducing waste. We used this on a bottle of lotion that we thought was empty but got nearly six more months out of it when we put this on. We were shocked.
I use this for my shampoo and anything else that I can think of." — Felishia Rae
A pack of eight space-saver bags that are simply essential for traveling
Fellow BuzzFeed writer Emma Lord
swears by these:
"HELLO, I AM OBSESSED WITH THESE.
Despite all the rave reviews I was definitely skeptical of space-saving bags that didn't require a vacuum, and even as they were actively squishing my clothes into oblivion I still couldn't quite believe it. I had easily two suitcases worth of clothes I wanted to pack for a three-week trip to London, and I managed to neatly pack the entirety of my wardrobe in one roller carry-on bag.
Truly all I had to do was put my clothes in the bag, push them to the bottom, and then sit on it to get the air out before sealing it up. I had tons of extra bags and make a habit of taking them with me in case other people joining me on trips need them to be able to pack souvenirs on the way home. I'm never taking a long trip without these again — these are worth every damn penny.
"Promising review:
"These work great. I use them for travel and for storing clothes in the attic between seasons! And they don't rip or tear!" — Deeda
A pack of two flexible dryer vent cleaners
Promising review:
"I clean my dryer vent after every single use. I was shocked to see so much lint and dust come out!It was very simple to use and it really works!
I kept one for myself and gave the other to my daughter." — Shari Schmidt
An orthopedic knee pillow for all you side sleepers out there
Read more about the best sleeping positions for pain at Cleveland Clinic
. Promising review:
“I'm a side sleeper and have had hip pain that kept me from sleeping all night for a long time. I used a regular pillow between my knees, but it didn't cut it. So, I decided to just try this pillow. It has made all the difference in my sleep. Hip pain no longer disrupts my sleep.” — C. Bingham
A padded wire-free bra with drawstrings
A reader just like you bought these and likes them so much they left a comment saying so:
"I stumbled upon a review for this bra in one of your posts, immediately headed to Amazon to check it out for myself, and omg, I had to immediately order one because for the price, why not, right?! Well, it came in, and I loved it so much that I had to order more.
No more overpaying for the Bombshells from Victoria’s Secret; these bras are hands down way better and also only a fraction of the cost!
I cannot say enough good things about them. I absolutely love them!" — shelbypeach
A collapsible pizza storage container
Promising review:
"I've been using the same pizza slice storage boxes for years. They took up a lot of room in kitchen cabinet and didn't always stay tightly closed. I saw this product on Shark Tank
and *really* wanted to try it! I prefer to reheat pizza in a toaster oven instead of a microwave, so I will never use the plates as anything but separators. With that said, I like this a lot, it takes up less room (whether in the refrigerator or in cabinet) and works nicely.
" — S. D. Bower
An egg cracker and spoon rest
Watch this TikTok of the egg cracker
to see how quick it is! Promising review:
"I absolutely cannot believe I'm doing this. I got this because I am ALWAYS having to pick out the shell when I crack an egg, whether for breakfast or my baking. Since buying this, I have cracked dozens of eggs without ANY shells in it. To say I am happy is an understatement.
If you don't have one you should rush to get one. We are going to get them for wedding gifts when we know that the couple loves to do their own cooking. Kudos to whoever thought of this. It works perfectly, every time.
" — Edwin Myers
A set of YogaToes gem-shaped toe stretchers
Check with your doctor before starting any new personal care regimen. Note: these should be worn barefoot and not while wearing any shoes.
Watch this TikTok of the Yoga Toes
in action. Promising review:
"I have an overlapping toe and a bunion that started forming on one foot. I use the YogaToes daily for 15–30 minutes to help create space between the toes and relax the feet.
I love how my feet feel when I take them off and walk around. My feet feel stronger and more relaxed. I am a fitness instructor and also teach yoga. I use them before class for a few minutes. They help me feel more grounded as I move.
" — Deirdre Sherman
A portable Bissell multipurpose carpet cleaner
Promising review
: "Yup, saw it on TikTok and had to buy it. My car's upholstery was so dirty from my dogs and years of NOT getting it deep cleaned. This is a game-changer. I should've taken a before and after because it was awesome. Not to mention how satisfying it is seeing the dirty water get sucked back into the tank. Easy to prep. Easy to use. Easy to clean. I definitely recommend" — Taylor L.