Are Your Dinner Parties Boring? This Colorful Glassware Can Help.

Estelle Colored Glass was inspired by the founder’s childhood memories of antique shopping with her grandmother.

Stephanie Summerson Hall, the founder of <a href="https://estellecoloredglass.com/" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Estelle Colored Glass" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63d01467e4b0c8e3fc7a2633" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://estellecoloredglass.com/" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Estelle Colored Glass</a>.
Photo courtesy of Estelle Colored Glass
Stephanie Summerson Hall, the founder of Estelle Colored Glass.

One of the most-complimented home goods I own is a set of colored wine glasses I received as a birthday gift last year. The two mint green glasses offer a refreshing, colorful contrast to the clear cocktail glasses on my bar cart. And when people ask where they’re from, I’m always ecstatic to tell them they’re made by the Black woman-owned brand Estelle Colored Glass.

The story of Estelle Colored Glass begins with founder Stephanie Summerson Hall’s childhood memories of antique shopping with her grandmother.

The Holly Hill, South Carolina, native described “treasure hunt kind of days” when the pair perused antique stores and yard sales in search of various niceties ― particularly colored glass. This led to Hall’s love for colored glass in adulthood, resulting in the launch of the company in 2019.

“I was looking for some forever pieces for my new home and I wanted colored glass,” Hall said. “But I couldn’t find [it] on the market at the time. It was very surprising and disappointing, but I felt that if I was looking for them, someone else has to be too.”

Estelle Colored Glass offers eye-catching <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=13816&u1=63d01467e4b0c8e3fc7a2633&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.saksfifthavenue.com%2Fproduct%2Festelle-colored-glass-hand-blown-wine-glass-6-piece-set-0400018023510.html" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="stemmed wine glasses" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63d01467e4b0c8e3fc7a2633" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=13816&u1=63d01467e4b0c8e3fc7a2633&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.saksfifthavenue.com%2Fproduct%2Festelle-colored-glass-hand-blown-wine-glass-6-piece-set-0400018023510.html" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="6">stemmed wine glasses</a> in a variety of colors such as mint green, rose pink and amber.
Photo courtesy of Estelle Colored Glass
Estelle Colored Glass offers eye-catching stemmed wine glasses in a variety of colors such as mint green, rose pink and amber.

Today, Estelle Colored Glass — named after Hall’s grandmother, Estelle — offers an array of vibrant tableware, from stemmed wine glasses and champagne flutes to cake stands and decanters. Each item is carefully hand-blown by an artisan glass manufacturer in Poland that Hall said she’s developed a great creative relationship with.

“When I first started, I was sending [them] pictures of iconic things I liked for color inspiration,” she said. “For instance, with our cobalt blue, which is our most popular color, I sent them a picture of a vintage sofa that was a blue shade I thought was beautiful.”

“Color is something universal that makes people happy.”

- Stephanie Summerson Hall

In addition to the Estelle website, the colored glassware collection is available through popular retailers like Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Anthropologie and West Elm.

As for why Hall thinks her company appeals to so many people — the brand’s Instagram account has over 300,000 followers — she points to the importance of community and family.

“Color is something universal that makes people happy and our initial thoughts were that the glass pieces make great gifts,” she said. “We have these beautiful white boxes with the gold lettering that really make them nice statement gifts. Then when we combine that with sharing our story, I think it resonates with a lot of people. It is almost nostalgic and people start thinking about their own grandmothers.”

If you’re looking to add some color to your bar cart, countertop or table, you can find Estelle Colored Glass’ most popular products ahead.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
West Elm
A set of stemmed wine glasses
Whether you're looking for a birthday gift for someone special or want to upgrade your own glassware, these stemmed wine glasses make an attractive addition to any bar cart or cupboard. You can get them in a set of two or six and they come in a variety of colors (including blush pink, emerald, teal, lavender and mint green) at retailers such as West Elm, Anthropologie and directly on Estelle Colored Glass' site.
Set of six: $185 at West Elm$85+ at Anthropologie$85+ at Estelle Colored Glass
2
West Elm
A cake stand
Give your cake the pedestal it deserves with this gorgeous stand, which measures 7.5 inches by 11 inches. It comes in multiple color options, including yellow, red, amethyst, amber and emerald.
$225 at West Elm$225 at Anthropologie$225 at Estelle Colored Glass
3
West Elm
A set of champagne flutes
Available in sets of two and six, these classic champagne flutes will be the star of your next special event. They come in Estelle's signature colors, including cobalt blue, amber, yellow and mint green.
Set of six: $205 at West Elm$95+ at Estelle Colored Glass
4
West Elm
A set of regal flute glasses
Add an elegant flair to the flute glasses for your next celebration with these regal flutes that feature uniquely carved stems. They come in sets of two and six in the signature Estelle colors, which include blush pink, cobalt blue, fuchsia, black and amber.
Set of six: $225 at West ElmSet of two: $100 at Saks Fifth Avenue$100+ at Estelle Colored Glass
5
Saks Fifth Avenue
A set of martini glasses
For your next at-home espresso or lemon drop martini, sip from this vivid glass in a minimalist design. It comes in a set of two or six in Estelle's signature colors.
Set of six: $205 at Saks Fifth Avenue$95+ at Anthropologie$95+ at Estelle Colored Glass
6
West Elm
A set of rocks glasses
Prefer your drinks on the rocks? Then these short iridescent glasses are just what you need. You can get them in a set of two or six in gray smoke, amber, cobalt blue, emerald and blush.
Set of six: $205 at West ElmSet of two: $95 at Nordstrom$95+ at Estelle Colored Glass
7
Nordstrom
A set of champagne coupes
Toast in style with these champagne coupes fit for your favorite bottle of bubbly. They come in a set of two or six and in signature brand colors like mint green, cobalt blue, lavender and amber.
Set of six: $205 at NordstromSet of six: $205 at West Elm$95+ at Estelle Colored Glass
8
Nordstrom
A set of stemless wine glasses
Pour your favorite beverage in these stemless glasses, which come in radiant hues like lavender, cobalt blue, amber, emerald and rose pink. Get them in a set of two or six.
Set of two: $75 at NordstromSet of six: $170 at West Elm$75+ at Estelle Colored Glass
9
Anthropologie
A chic decanter
Standing 8.5 inches tall and 4 inches wide, this decanter is the statement item your bar cart needs. It holds 26 ounces and comes in emerald, blush pink, gray smoke and amber.
$160 at Anthropologie$160 at West Elm$160 at Estelle Colored Glass
