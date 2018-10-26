This Video Shows Why You Shouldn't Bother Buying Toys For Your Baby

It’s a classic parenting experience: You buy an adorable, colorful toy for your baby to play with... only to find that they’re much more more intrigued by your car keys, or the TV remote, or the toy’s packaging.
To illustrate just how typical this phenomenon is, New York state-based vlogger Esther Anderson created “Baby Toys Vs Random Things,” a video that tests “this theory about babies and baby toys.”
As the holiday season approaches, let this video serve as a warning to parents tempted by the baby toy aisles.