Esther Salas Pleads For Stronger Protection Of Federal Judges After Son’s Murder

In the 2019 fiscal year, the Marshals Service said there were 4,449 threats and inappropriate communications against its protected persons ― a massive increase from 2015, when it recorded just 926 threats. The jump, according to the agency, was at least partially attributable to “improved effectiveness in data collection and reporting of potential threats.”

In her video, Salas, the first Hispanic woman to serve as a federal judge in New Jersey, called for a “national dialogue” to find a way to safeguard the privacy of federal judges.

“Unfortunately for my family, the threat was real and the free flow of information from the internet allowed this sick and depraved human being to find all our information and target us,” Salas said.

She continued: