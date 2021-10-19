'Eternals' First Reactions: 'Ambitious, Expansive' And 'Unlike Any Other Marvel Movie'

“Avengers: Endgame” aside, expectations for a Marvel movie have never been as high as they are for “Eternals,” which brings a brand new band of heroes to the big screen.
Originally slated to hit theaters on Nov. 6, 2020, “Eternals,” like so many other films, was delayed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic before a firm date was set for this fall.
Directed by Oscar-winner Chloe Zhao, who previously helmed “Nomadland” and “The Rider,” “Eternals” introduces an alien race of immortal superhumans engineered by cosmic beings thousands of years ago to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
They take the form of a star-studded cast that includes Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff and Brian Tyree Henry. Together, they unite against an ancient enemy known as Deviants to save human beings from certain doom.
“Eternals” had its world premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday. And while the reviews are embargoed until Sunday, reactions to the blockbuster epic have begun trickling in on social media.
Glowing early responses praised the film as being “on another scale that still feels unbelievably human” and “the most different entry in the MCU filmography” thanks to Zhao’s “unique visual stamp.”
Critics also noted that the movie boasts many Marvel firsts, including a deaf superhero played by Ridloff, some long overdue LGBTQ representation and even a G-rated sex scene.
″#Eternals is epic in every sense of the word. It’s a story that is more massive but simultaneously more down-to-earth than the MCU has ever been,” one reviewer wrote. “The passion everyone involved had for this movie is present in every scene and it needs to be seen on the biggest screen you can find.”
Read more of the reactions to “Eternals” below ahead of the film’s exclusive release to theaters on Nov. 5.