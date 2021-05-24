'Eternals' Trailer Introduces A New Superhero Squad For A Post-Iron Man World

All this time that humans have been generally screwing things up these past few hundred millennia (fine, there were some good things, too), an immortal race of ancient alien overlords has taken a hands-off approach to our mess.

But in a world that’s down a few heroes after the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” there’s never been a better time for an influx of distractingly good-looking supes to join the party. Enter, the Eternals.

Set against the backdrop of “Nomadland” director Chloé Zhao’s now-signature pastoral landscapes, the first full-length trailer for Marvel’s upcoming epoch-spanning tentpole arrived on Monday, giving fans a first look at what we can expect from the studio’s Phase Four rollout plan.

“We have watched and guided. We have helped them progress and seen them accomplish wonders,” Salma Hayek’s Ajak says in the trailer, as we see how the Eternals have aided us mere mortals since the beginning of time with their array of magical powers. “Throughout the years, we have never interfered — until now.”

As for what compelled the group, which includes a newly blonde Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff and Brian Tyree Henry, to come out of the shadows, the film’s description teases that facing mankind’s most ancient enemy, The Deviants, brings them back together. And, at the very least, their collective coming-out party might allow Jolie to touch base with her hair colorist.

The trailer ends with the group sharing a meal together “Avengers”-style, sans shawarma, as they muse about the future of the superhero team in the absence of Iron Man and Steve Rogers.

Aside from the now-standard blockbuster special effects we’ve come to expect from Marvel, “Eternals” seems keen on capturing a new take on what it means to be super, with Marvel boss Kevin Feige previously calling Zhao’s pitch for the film the best he’s ever heard.

“Not only does Chloé make remarkable, small, personal movies in a remarkable, small, personal way, but she thinks in grand, cosmic gigantic terms, which fit perfectly with what we wanted to do,” Feige told Rolling Stone. “Eternals is a very big, sweeping, multimillenial-spanning story. And she just got it.”

The film is Zhao’s first to arrive after her historic Oscar win in April, when she became the second woman and first woman of color to take home the prize for Best Director.

“Eternals” hits theaters Nov. 5, 2021.