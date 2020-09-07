Instagram Beauty Star Ethan Is Supreme, AKA Ethan Peters, Dies At 17

Beauty blogger Ethan Is Supreme, a makeup artist and influencer who had more than 500,000 followers on Instagram, has died at age 17.
His father, Gerald Peters, found his body and said he believes his son died of a drug overdose, but no official determination had been announced. Friends also noted that he had struggled with addiction recently.
“He wanted nothing but to inspire, make people laugh and push the boundaries of what is acceptable in our world for all young people,” Gerald Peters told Fox News. “He was a kind soul who accepted everyone for who they were.”
The blogger, whose real name is Ethan Peters, had gained more than half a million followers on Instagram by modeling edgy looks he created.
His YouTube videos include makeup tutorials, fashion reviews, personal experiences and pranks.
He recently launched an apparel and accessory line called Hellboy.
At age 13, Peters sold a successful Instagram meme account that he operated for $25,000, according to People.
The BBC reported that Peters had been accused of racism and transphobia in the past. Peters faced criticism last year for a dismissive comment about Beyonce and using a racial slur.
On Sunday, his friend Ava Louise defended him, citing the troubles he was facing with addiction.