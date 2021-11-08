Shopping

21 Animal-Friendly Gifts For The Vegan In Your Life

Show your plant-based pal that you care about their values with a vegan gift this holiday season.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

Left to right: A <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=43176&u1=vegangifts-lourdesuribe-110821-&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.urbanoutfitters.com%2Fshop%2Fhimalayan-salt-lamp%3FinventoryCountry%3DUS%26color%3D080%26size%3DONE%2520SIZE%26utm_kxconfid%3Dvx6q4l3b6%26gclid%3DCj0KCQjwrJOMBhCZARIsAGEd4VHvmqw2RPhFqIBtIs1-li-Pis1lC8qq7qBL-YVaNIpssVIxN2v_CcgaAnNHEALw_wcB%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds%26type%3DREGULAR%26quantity%3D1" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="salt lamp" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6183e535e4b0a518ac9cb4a4" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=43176&u1=vegangifts-lourdesuribe-110821-&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.urbanoutfitters.com%2Fshop%2Fhimalayan-salt-lamp%3FinventoryCountry%3DUS%26color%3D080%26size%3DONE%2520SIZE%26utm_kxconfid%3Dvx6q4l3b6%26gclid%3DCj0KCQjwrJOMBhCZARIsAGEd4VHvmqw2RPhFqIBtIs1-li-Pis1lC8qq7qBL-YVaNIpssVIxN2v_CcgaAnNHEALw_wcB%26gclsrc%3Daw.ds%26type%3DREGULAR%26quantity%3D1" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link">salt lamp</a> from Urban Outfitters, "<a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=vegangifts-lourdesuribe-110821-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Fprovecho-100-vegan-mexican-recipes-to-celebrate-culture-and-community%3Fcategory%3DSEARCHRESULTS%26color%3D029%26searchparams%3Dq%253Dvegan%26type%3DSTANDARD%26size%3DOne%2520Size%26quantity%3D1" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Provecho&#x22;" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6183e535e4b0a518ac9cb4a4" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=vegangifts-lourdesuribe-110821-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Fprovecho-100-vegan-mexican-recipes-to-celebrate-culture-and-community%3Fcategory%3DSEARCHRESULTS%26color%3D029%26searchparams%3Dq%253Dvegan%26type%3DSTANDARD%26size%3DOne%2520Size%26quantity%3D1" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link">Provecho"</a> from Anthropologie and a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Healthy-Vegan-Snacks-Care-Package/dp/B071JLJ9Q8?tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=6183e535e4b0a518ac9cb4a4,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="snack pack" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6183e535e4b0a518ac9cb4a4" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Healthy-Vegan-Snacks-Care-Package/dp/B071JLJ9Q8?tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=6183e535e4b0a518ac9cb4a4,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link">snack pack</a> from Amazon
Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Amazon
Left to right: A salt lamp from Urban Outfitters, "Provecho" from Anthropologie and a snack pack from Amazon

Whether a person has been vegan for years or it’s a new life change, knowing that they have the support of loved ones is incredibly valuable. After all, it’s not all that easy or simple to make this kind of commitment. For most people, it goes beyond simply eating vegan and extends into the kinds of products they buy and businesses they support. Being able to give your pal a holiday gift that honors their choices is a thoughtful way to show you value and respect their identity.

Going vegan is no small thing, and even just acquiring simple everyday items can feel like a hassle. Luckily, there are vegan-friendly options in just about every shopping category, from food to home goods and apparel. It’s likely that most of your go-to brands have vegan options, so regardless of aesthetic and interests, vegan gifts abound. Not only is getting your plant-based loved one a vegan gift a very sweet gesture, but it can also help to make their life a bit easier.

We’ve rounded up the ultimate list of vegan-friendly gifts for the upcoming holiday season, including cookbooks, alternative-leather boots, beauty products, and more. Being an omnivore doesn’t necessarily have to preclude you from enjoying vegan products either, and you just might snag a thing or two for yourself as well.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
A plant-based hair supplement
Urban Outfitters
This plant-based hair supplement helps to keep hair strong and healthy. It's made with clean ingredients like bamboo and horsetail extracts that add volume and shine.

Get it from Urban Outfitters for $50.
2
A celebration of vegan Mexican recipes
Anthropologie
This is the definitive vegan Mexican. It features over 100 recipes that take traditional dishes and turn them into vegan recipes that celebrate a rich culture.

Get it at Anthropologie for $32.50.
3
An iridescent candle
Anthropologie
The combination of a gorgeous iridescent vessel with a fragrant soy-blended candle makes for the perfect gift for all candle aficionados, vegan or not.

Get it from Anthropologie for $24.
4
A cheeky patch
Etsy
This funny embroidered patch has an iron-on back that makes it easy to stick on to a backpack, denim jacket or wherever your pal sees fit.

Get it from Fluoroscope on Etsy for $11.41.
5
A Himalayan salt lamp
Urban Outfitters
Made of 100% natural salt, this lamp has a sturdy wooden base. It's a gorgeous and practical way to include natural elements in the home.

Get it from Urban Outfitters for $34.
6
A sweet-smelling, nourishing body oil
Package Free Shop
This luxurious oil is made from all-natural ingredients and deeply hydrates the skin while leaving behind a comforting, gentle scent.

Get it from Package Free Shop for $22.
7
A zero waste starter kit
Package Free Shop
This tote bag comes loaded with six other essential items to begin a zero waste journey since they eliminate the need for common single-use plastics. It includes a mason jar with a lid, reusable bamboo cutlery, a stainless steel container, a bamboo toothbrush, stainless steel straw, and a vegan food wrap.
Get it at Package Free Shop for $70.
8
A beautiful Afro-Caribbean cookbook
Amazon
According to Bon Appétit, this is one of the best vegetarian cookbooks of all time. the recipes blend African, Caribbean and Southern cuisines with a vegan twist.

Get it from Amazon for $20.49.
9
A shampoo bar
Target
Help your friend cut back on plastics with this soap-free shampoo. It uses coconut oil and rice protein to gently hydrate, clean, and nourish locks, leaving them fresh and soft.

Get it from Target for $8.99.
10
A tasty vegan snack pack
Amazon
There are few things as delightful as receiving a care package, and this assortment includes a mix of tasty, healthy vegan treats. Sweet, savory, nutritious, and indulgent, this pack has them all.

Get it on Amazon for $42.99.
11
A pair of cozy slippers
Everlane
These slippers are made from vegan, recycled materials, have a soft, plush lining and durable hard sole. We love that they're gender-neutral and have a timeless aesthetic.

Get it from Everlane for $65.
12
A hand-dyed French market bag
Etsy
These lightweight, durable market bags are made of 100% cotton and can stretch out to fit whatever you're carrying. Ideal for a trip to the market, beach, or running errands. And they couldn't be cuter.

Get it from SunFreckledStudio on Etsy for $13+.
13
An at-home herb growing kit
Amazon
Your vegan pal can grow basil, parsley, dill, thyme, Thai basil, and mint with this handy homegrown kit.

Get it from Amazon for $89.97.
14
A nice new set of knives
Misen
Choppin' veggies is hard work, but this fabulous set of knives makes it an absolute breeze. A new set of high-quality knives is the gift that keeps on giving, and your pal will be able to reap the rewards for years to come.

Get it from Misen for $250.
15
A luxurious hand soap
Nordstrom
You've probably sniffed Le Labo's fragrances before, but if you haven't tried their no-frills, plant-based hand soap before then you're missing out. With several scents to choose from, it's an elegant addition to any bathroom. Throw in matching hand cream if you're feeling generous.

Get it from Nordstrom for $42.
16
A cult-fave adaptogenic blend of herbs
Nordstrom
If your pal has a sweet hippie heart, then Moon Juice's herb blends are likely up their alley. These natural beauty and wellness goodies are cruelty-free and vegan, so you can rest assured that they're ethically produced and safe.

Get it from Nordstrom for $38.
17
A clean, gender-inclusive fragrance
Boy Smells
All of Boy Smells gorgeous fragrances are made with vegan and clean ingredients, but we're partial to this smoky, sexy fragrance. It's velvety, with hints of leather, hazelnut and violet. It's warm without feeling overly-spiced.

Get it from Nordstrom for $98.
18
A dairy- and gluten-free vegan Advent calendar
Amazon
Everyone loves a chocolate Advent calendar, and this sweet offering from Moo Free is made with natural, organic, and ethically sourced ingredients.

Get it from Amazon for $12.59.
19
A nourishing moisturizer
Sephora
You can't go wrong with a deeply hydrating moisturizer from vegan beauty brand Biossance. Not only does it strengthen the moisture barrier to keep skin nice and soft during the dry winter season, but omega fatty acids and hyaluronic acid minimize the look of fine lines, visibly plump, and revitalize skin.

Get it at Sephora for $58.
20
A New York Times-bestselling cookbook
Amazon
This cookbook is chock-full of delicious vegan recipes, helpful information about healthy ingredients, and tips on how to elevate your cooking game as a whole. It also happens to be as irreverent and funny as the recipes are tasty and easy.

Get it from Amazon for $28.91.
21
A pair of iconic combat boots
Doc Martens
This is the vegan version of Dr .Martens' classic unisex boot. It never goes out of style, and, thanks to its impeccable construction, is worth the investment since it will last for many years to come. It's a gorgeous winter boot for a vegan shoe lover.

Get it from Dr. Martens for $150.
Keep Your Plants Alive This Winter With These Growing Essentials
shoppingGift GuidesveganVeganism