Two former government ethics experts have strongly condemned the news that the U.S. will host the next Group of Seven summit in 2020 at President Donald Trump’s own golf resort in Miami.

Richard Painter, the former chief ethics attorney for President George W. Bush, and Walter Shaub, the former head of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, respectively described Thursday’s announcement by acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney as “unacceptable” and “the most overt corruption to date.”

“This is not only self-dealing, this is a violation of the emoluments clause of the Constitution which specifically provides that a person holding a position of trust with the U.S. government cannot accept any profits or benefits from foreign governments,” Painter told CNN’s Don Lemon on Thursday night.

“We have had him violating the emoluments clause since day one and now he’s going out and openly asking foreign governments to subsidize his resorts in connection with the G-7,” he continued. “He’s got his hand out to foreign governments and if this Congress puts up with that, they are to blame as well.”

"This is not only self-dealing, this is a violation of the Emoluments Clause of the Constitution," says Richard Painter, a former White House ethics lawyer, about the Trump administration's plan to host the 2020 G7 summit at the President's resort in Doral, Florida. pic.twitter.com/P0S111nUGk — CNN Tonight (@CNNTonight) October 18, 2019

Shaub, meanwhile, who served under President Barack Obama and resigned from his position six months into the Trump administration, vented his anger on Twitter via multiple posts.

“How any Senator could fail to object to this is beyond me,” he wrote in one tweet. “There’s no universe in which anyone could believe that, in a country as big as ours, the selection of Trump’s resort was anything but a product of the worst kind of corruption.”

“This is so overtly corrupt that it can’t be viewed as anything but a loyalty test for Senators,” Shaub said in another. “If they are corrupt enough to look the other way, Trump will know he can do anything. In that case, he will do everything.”

Shaub also said it was “a red line crossed” and that “we have reached the bottom.” “If the Senate will not act to stop this, there is no government ethics program,” he posted. “It’s over.”

This is the most overt corruption to date. How any Senator could fail to object to this is beyond me. There's no universe in which anyone could believe that, in a country as big as ours, the selection of Trump's resort was anything but a product of the worst kind of corruption. https://t.co/bntG2ozeti — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) October 17, 2019

Correct! It's also a very serious violation of federal procurement laws. https://t.co/coLZgSaKh3 — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) October 17, 2019

Somebody please ask the White House what agency ran this procurement. The White House does not have a procurement team that could run this, and it definitely does not have an appropriation to use for the event. https://t.co/LCovrV2dJU — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) October 17, 2019

This is exactly right. This is so overtly corrupt that it can't be viewed as anything but a loyalty test for Senators. If they are corrupt enough to look the other way, Trump will know he can do anything. In that case, he will do everything. https://t.co/Sh0TgK6RdY — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) October 17, 2019

If you work in a domed building in the nation's capital, you will either call this G-7 deal corrupt or your silence will scream out your own corruption. pic.twitter.com/kJp08HPLEe — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) October 17, 2019

In case it's not clear from my freaking out, this G-7 thing is an escalation. It may look from the outside like it's been corruption all along—because it has been—but participating in a contract award to yourself is different by orders of magnitude. This is a red line crossed. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) October 17, 2019

If Trump were covered by the criminal conflict of interest law, this would be an open and shut case. https://t.co/S7Sa5eJQhh — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) October 17, 2019

Mulvaney is subject to @OfficeGovEthics regs that say “Employees shall not use public office for private gain” and “act impartially and not give preferential treatment to any private organization or individual.” What is left of the executive branch ethics program if this is ok? https://t.co/HcEqjc5Pxx — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) October 17, 2019

In addition to @MickMulvaneyOMB, every White House official who participated in this sham procurement violated @OfficeGovEthics regulations barring misuse of position. If they can do this with impunity, how can lower level employees be held to a higher standard? — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) October 17, 2019

I'd like you to imagine a conflict of interest prosecution in which a defense attorney's closing argument is based on the things Mick Mulvaney said in defense of awarding the G7 contract to Doral. That attorney would be disbarred. The arguments are ridiculous. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) October 17, 2019

.@ChuckGrassley: Oversight, enforcement and transparency are vital tools to fight fraud & wasteful govt spending.@MickMulvaneyOMB: I don’t talk about how this place runs on the inside. So if you want to see our paper on how we did [the G7 award], the answer is absolutely not. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) October 17, 2019

ahem — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) October 17, 2019

Federal Acquisition Reg. § 1.102-2(c)(1) An essential consideration in every aspect of the [Acquisition] System is maintaining the public’s trust. Not only must the System have integrity, but the actions of each member of the Team must reflect integrity, fairness, and openness. https://t.co/zYvaeLFjkg — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) October 17, 2019

5 C.F.R. . § 2635.101(b)(8) Employees shall act impartially and not give preferential treatment to any private organization or individual. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) October 17, 2019

The names of the procurement officials who signed off on hosting the G7 Summit at Doral will come out. My prediction is that they won't be procurement officials after the Trump administration. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) October 17, 2019

I'm so angry about the Doral corruption that I can barely see straight and I have to get up early, so I'm going to bed. But I want my last words on Twitter today to be "Elijah Cummings" in honor of a great American.



Elijah Cummings — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) October 18, 2019

Hi. There is no level of corruption greater than a President participating in the award of a contract to himself. We have reached the bottom. If the Senate will not act to stop this, there is no government ethics program. It's over. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) October 18, 2019