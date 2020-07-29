HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

bernardbodo via Getty Images Etsy announced its annual Kids Trend Guide, a data-driven look at what kid-friendly searches have been popping on the peer-to-peer marketplace over the past three months.

Both boredom and necessity have sparked a lot of new trends these last few months. There was the flurry of tie-dye sweatsuits and beginner embroidery kits as people searched for creative ways to pass the extra time they were suddenly spending at home. And parents who suddenly found themselves dealing with bored kiddos at home also started searching for creative ways to keep their little ones occupied.

Because the kids might be at home more than usual over the coming months with distance learning or hybrid classes, chances are you need ways to keep them happy, healthy and busy. That’s where Etsy’s latest trend guide can help.

As might be expected, Etsy’s 2020 Kids Trend Guide is filled with quarantine-friendly ideas like upgraded playrooms, screen-free activities, ’90s nostalgia for simpler times and hacks for creating a routine at home.

Some trends we noticed B.C. (before COVID) are still on the upswing, particularly ’90s nostalgia, which was one of spring and summer 2020′s most anticipated style trends, according to Etsy’s Trend Expert Dayna Isom Johnson.

For kids, the ’90s trend is focused on nostalgic activities like tie-dying (318% search increase) and jump ropes (228% search increase). Vintage-inspired fashion like daisy items and overalls are also increasing in popularity in recent months, according to Etsy.

The search for simpler times doesn’t stop there, either. We took a look through Etsy’s full 2020 Kids Trend Guide to find some of the most popular things parents are doing to keep their kids busy during these uncertain times.

Take a look:

1. Offline Activities For Every Age

Etsy The search trends don't only point to activities for kids to pass the time, but show a trend toward activities to soothe the anxiety kids might be feeling from these unprecedented times.

Parents everywhere have loosened the reins on screen time in an effort to get their own work done. But Etsy searches show that adults are also looking for screen-free crafts and creative activities to occupy their children’s time.

According to Etsy, searches for DIY kits for kids are up, with sewing kits and friendship bracelet kits both in search interest by more than 600%. Paint-by-number kits skyrocketed with a more than 2,500% increase on the platform.

The interest in these activities is not just about keeping children occupied, Johnson said. It’s also about soothing some of the anxiety kids are feeling from these unprecedented times.

“The wellness trend is making its way into kids’ care, as parents look to carve out space and time that promote relaxation and self-care,” Johnson said. She pointed to increased searches on Etsy’s platforms for calming kids activities like quiet activity books, yoga items for kids, kids puzzles and kids journals.

2. Stylish Spaces Set Up For Fun

Etsy “Parents are investing in the spaces their kids use most to help keep the boredom at bay,” according to Etsy’s Trend Expert Dayna Isom Johnson.

Just like you might be making some adjustments to make your home more comfortable and stay-at-home-friendly, your child’s space might need a makeover, too.

“Parents are investing in the spaces their kids use most to help keep the boredom at bay,” Johnson said, pointing to a “remarkable” increased interest in climbing gyms as well as playmats and bean bag chairs.

As many interactions continue to be virtual — especially for newborn babies — parents are looking to make their kids’ spaces as camera-ready as possible, with increased searches for nursery buntings, garlands, nursery mobiles, wall stickers and decals.

3. Easy Routines To Bring Some Normalcy

Etsy Trying to create structure and bring some normalcy to the chaos of these uncertain times isn’t easy, but there are tools that might help.

Parents are doing their best to get their kids more involved around the house, whether it’s drying the dishes or helping with dinner. According to Etsy, there’s been a bump in searches for kids step stools, chore charts and an increased interest in Montessori towers.