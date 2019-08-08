HuffPost Finds

Etsy's First-Ever Back-To-School Sale Is Going On Now

Save on personalized and unique school supplies and gifts.

Etsy is having its first-ever back to school sale
Etsy just announced that it will be having its first-ever back-to-school sale from Aug. 8 to Aug. 11, with up to 20% off school finds and accessories (and free shipping!) on items handpicked by Etsy editors.

You’ll find one-of-a-kind backpacks, fun gender-neutral T-shirts and customized memorabilia perfect of those first-day-of-school photos. Whether you’re looking for an educational game or a personalized pencil pouch, there’s something for every kiddo and student. We’ve even spotted some great gifts for teachers in Etsy’s Back-To-School section.

Of course, the best part about buying school supplies on Etsy is that your purchases usually support the small business or artisan behind the scenes. On top of that, you’re getting a custom, handmade item that is unique to you or your kiddo’s personal style. You can also message vendors with questions and requests if you want a more customized item.

A way to ensure they won't lose their jacket after recess.
This varsity jacket comes in three classic colors and can be customized with your kiddo's name or nickname. Originally $32, get it for up to 20% off during Etsy's Back-To-School Sale.
A picture-perfect sign to make lasting memories.
What better way to document your child's school career than by taking a photo of their first day every year with this sign? Originally $40, get it for up to 20% off during Etsy's Back-To-School Sale.
These waxed canvas lunch bags, for a wackier lunchtime.
These lunch sacks are totally reusable and come in an array of bright colors. Originally $24, get it for up to 20% off during Etsy's Back-To-School Sale.
This adorable animal backpack that'll stand out from the crowd.
MUNIshop makes these adorable kids backpacks featuring a variety of animals. Originally $61, get it for up to 20% off during Etsy's Back-To-School Sale.
This personalized pencil pouch.
Get a personalized pouch in plenty of prints, patterns and sizes. Originally $18, get it for up to 20% off during Etsy's Back-To-School Sale.

