HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Etsy Etsy is having its first-ever back to school sale

Etsy just announced that it will be having its first-ever back-to-school sale from Aug. 8 to Aug. 11, with up to 20% off school finds and accessories (and free shipping!) on items handpicked by Etsy editors.

You’ll find one-of-a-kind backpacks, fun gender-neutral T-shirts and customized memorabilia perfect of those first-day-of-school photos. Whether you’re looking for an educational game or a personalized pencil pouch, there’s something for every kiddo and student. We’ve even spotted some great gifts for teachers in Etsy’s Back-To-School section.

Of course, the best part about buying school supplies on Etsy is that your purchases usually support the small business or artisan behind the scenes. On top of that, you’re getting a custom, handmade item that is unique to you or your kiddo’s personal style. You can also message vendors with questions and requests if you want a more customized item.