Photo by Georgia de Lotz on Unsplash Cozy up your home for fall with this best-selling candle from Etsy.

Still struggling to get in tune with the change of seasons? Creating the cozy fall feeling you’re after could be as easy as striking a match (or getting some pumpkin spice dog treats or pumpkin pie KitKats ... but we digress).

But where do you go when you’re in search of the perfect spicy candle for fall?

For thousands of shoppers, the search seemed to end with this pumpkin spice candle on Etsy with a 5-star rating. It has 3,000 reviews that rave about its lovely scent, which apparently can only be compared to baking a pumpkin pie while a fire roars in the background. This cult-favorite candle is handmade by SweetWaterDecor, a Pennsylvania Etsy shop that makes coffee mugs, candles and home accessories.

This best-selling pumpkin spice-scented candle is made with a blend of natural essential oils like cedarwood, cypress, clove and cinnamon bark to create a warm, spiced scent that will make any space feel like fall. The 9-ounce jar is large enough for 40 to 80 hours of burn time, and retails for $18 with free shipping within the U.S.

Doesn’t get much sweeter than that.