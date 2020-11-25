HuffPost Finds

Etsy Black Friday Deals To Shop Small In 2020

There are tons of small businesses you can support this Black Friday.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Turns out, you won&rsquo;t have to wait until Small Business Saturday to find Cyber Week deals from smaller shops.&nbsp;
Turns out, you won’t have to wait until Small Business Saturday to find Cyber Week deals from smaller shops. 

When you hear the words “Black Friday,” you probably first think of big-box brands (like Amazon, Target and Walmart) and department stores (including Macy’s and Nordstrom), which usually offer deep discounts during the shopping holiday.

But as more and more direct-to-consumer and small businesses have become popular over the years, these smaller shops have given those big retailers a run for their money.

While those brands typically tend not to have too many sales throughout the year, Black Friday is their chance to offer deals — and your chance to save. We’ve already seen brands like Brooklinen, Casper and Common Era drop their Black Friday deals early this year.

And now, one of the biggest marketplaces for small business to sell their products, Etsy, has dropped its Black Friday sale. Officially, the sale is actually called the “Cyber Week Sales Event.”

Okay, Etsy enthusiasts, here’s what you need to know: The sale is running from Nov. 25 (those who have the app had early access on Nov. 23) until Dec. 2. Select sellers will be offering up to 60% off on everything from jewelry to artwork and home items.

This year, Etsy made the sale a little longer — usually, the sale runs for eight days, but now it will run for ten days, according to a press release from the company.

So, you can shop small and support smaller businesses during Black Friday. Below, you’ll find a few of our favorites on sale at Etsy right now, including a candle shaped like a Roman column and pink pom pom earrings that’ll make any outfit pop.

Take a look:

1
16" Round Melamine Platter
MishaZadeh / Etsy
Originally $42, get it now for $34 on Etsy.
2
Custom Zodiac Constellation Wood Wall Hanging
AlexClarke / Etsy
Originally $65, get it now for $52 on Etsy.
3
Nautical Monkey's Fist Beeswax Rope Candle
SeapointChandlers / Etsy
Originally $37, get it now for $30 on Etsy.
4
Travel Map US - Made of Cork
Geo101Design / Etsy
Originally $149, get it now for $119 on Etsy.
5
Svulme Vase
paperandclaystudio / Etsy
Originally $68, get it now for $54 on Etsy.
6
Roman Candles
CaiCaiHandmade / Etsy
Originally $18, get it now for $14 on Etsy.
7
Abstract Desert Landscape 2 Giclée Print 30x40
EmmaMakeStudio / Etsy
Originally $69, get it now for $55 on Etsy.
8
The Jean Earring
vintageroyalty / Etsy
Originally $45, get it now for $36 on Etsy.
9
Personalized Name Ring
TheGoldenBeverly / Etsy
Originally $28, get it now for $24 on Etsy.
10
Bubblegum Pink Pom Earrings
Etsy / TheLittleAvocado
Originally $45, get them now for $36 on Etsy.
11
Evelyn Sweeping Gingko Leaf Earrings with Crystal Accents
hushedcommotion / Etsy
Originally $90, get them now for $63 on Etsy.
12
Cranberry Apple Hand Poured Scented Soy Candle
NaturalAnniEssential / Etsy
Originally $17, get it now for $13 on Etsy.
13
Agate Bookends
DesignPretty / Etsy
Originally $88, get them now for $70 on Etsy.
14
Custom Ceramic Cat Cup
SavaKeramika / Etsy
Originally $43, get it now for $34 on Etsy.
15
Chunky Knit Blanket
WoolHugs / Etsy
Originally $45, get it now for $36 on Etsy.
16
Round Maple Hardwood Board with Stars Pattern
AHeirloom / Etsy
Originally $68, get it now for $51 on Etsy.
17
Mudcloth Plant Basket
FromMarfaWithLove / Etsy
Originally $25, get it now for $20 on Etsy.
18
Wooden Teardrop Bell Earrings
craftedglorydesign / Etsy
Originally $20, get them now for $16 on Etsy.
19
Forest Trees Linen Napkin Set
juliepeach / Etsy
Originally $28, get the set now for $22 on Etsy.
20
Aloe You Vera Much Indoor Planter
Etsy
Originally $26, get it now for $20 on Etsy.
shoppableshoppingCommerceBlack FridayEtsy