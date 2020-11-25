HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost Turns out, you won’t have to wait until Small Business Saturday to find Cyber Week deals from smaller shops.

When you hear the words “Black Friday,” you probably first think of big-box brands (like Amazon, Target and Walmart) and department stores (including Macy’s and Nordstrom), which usually offer deep discounts during the shopping holiday.

But as more and more direct-to-consumer and small businesses have become popular over the years, these smaller shops have given those big retailers a run for their money.

While those brands typically tend not to have too many sales throughout the year, Black Friday is their chance to offer deals — and your chance to save. We’ve already seen brands like Brooklinen, Casper and Common Era drop their Black Friday deals early this year.

And now, one of the biggest marketplaces for small business to sell their products, Etsy, has dropped its Black Friday sale. Officially, the sale is actually called the “Cyber Week Sales Event.”

Okay, Etsy enthusiasts, here’s what you need to know: The sale is running from Nov. 25 (those who have the app had early access on Nov. 23) until Dec. 2. Select sellers will be offering up to 60% off on everything from jewelry to artwork and home items.

This year, Etsy made the sale a little longer — usually, the sale runs for eight days, but now it will run for ten days, according to a press release from the company.